How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-13) will attempt to stop a three-game road slide when they visit the Houston Rockets (3-16) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Thunder
- The Rockets score just 2.4 fewer points per game (103.5) than the Thunder allow (105.9).
- Houston is 3-5 when scoring more than 105.9 points.
- Oklahoma City is 4-5 when giving up fewer than 103.5 points.
- The Thunder put up 14.2 fewer points per game (99.0) than the Rockets give up (113.2).
- Houston has a 1-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 99.0 points.
- This season, the Rockets have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 43.7% of shots the Thunder's opponents have knocked down.
- Houston is 3-5 when it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
- The Thunder are shooting 41.0% from the field, 4.2% lower than the 45.2% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.
- Oklahoma City is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood leads the Rockets in scoring and rebounding, tallying 16.4 points and 11.3 boards per game.
- Kevin Porter Jr. is Houston's best passer, distributing 5.8 assists per game while scoring 13.4 PPG.
- Eric Gordon leads the Rockets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Porter is Houston's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Wood leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey puts up 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 20.1 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.2 rebounds and tacks on 4.6 assists per game.
- Luguentz Dort is the top shooter from distance for the Thunder, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.2 per game).
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Thunder
L 101-89
Away
11/20/2021
Knicks
L 106-99
Away
11/22/2021
Celtics
L 108-90
Away
11/24/2021
Bulls
W 118-113
Home
11/27/2021
Hornets
W 146-143
Home
11/29/2021
Thunder
-
Home
12/1/2021
Thunder
-
Away
12/3/2021
Magic
-
Home
12/5/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
12/8/2021
Nets
-
Home
12/10/2021
Bucks
-
Home
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Bucks
L 96-89
Away
11/20/2021
Celtics
L 111-105
Away
11/22/2021
Hawks
L 113-101
Away
11/24/2021
Jazz
L 110-104
Home
11/26/2021
Wizards
L 101-99
Home
11/29/2021
Rockets
-
Away
12/1/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/2/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
12/6/2021
Pistons
-
Away
12/8/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/10/2021
Lakers
-
Home