Nov 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots as Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Washington won 101-99. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-13) will attempt to stop a three-game road slide when they visit the Houston Rockets (3-16) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Thunder

Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021

Monday, November 29, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Thunder

The Rockets score just 2.4 fewer points per game (103.5) than the Thunder allow (105.9).

Houston is 3-5 when scoring more than 105.9 points.

Oklahoma City is 4-5 when giving up fewer than 103.5 points.

The Thunder put up 14.2 fewer points per game (99.0) than the Rockets give up (113.2).

Houston has a 1-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 99.0 points.

This season, the Rockets have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 43.7% of shots the Thunder's opponents have knocked down.

Houston is 3-5 when it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.

The Thunder are shooting 41.0% from the field, 4.2% lower than the 45.2% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.

Oklahoma City is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood leads the Rockets in scoring and rebounding, tallying 16.4 points and 11.3 boards per game.

Kevin Porter Jr. is Houston's best passer, distributing 5.8 assists per game while scoring 13.4 PPG.

Eric Gordon leads the Rockets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Porter is Houston's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Wood leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey puts up 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 20.1 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.2 rebounds and tacks on 4.6 assists per game.

Luguentz Dort is the top shooter from distance for the Thunder, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.2 per game).

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/17/2021 Thunder L 101-89 Away 11/20/2021 Knicks L 106-99 Away 11/22/2021 Celtics L 108-90 Away 11/24/2021 Bulls W 118-113 Home 11/27/2021 Hornets W 146-143 Home 11/29/2021 Thunder - Home 12/1/2021 Thunder - Away 12/3/2021 Magic - Home 12/5/2021 Pelicans - Home 12/8/2021 Nets - Home 12/10/2021 Bucks - Home

Thunder Upcoming Schedule