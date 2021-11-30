Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots as Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Washington won 101-99. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-13) will attempt to stop a three-game road slide when they visit the Houston Rockets (3-16) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Thunder

    Key Stats for Rockets vs. Thunder

    • The Rockets score just 2.4 fewer points per game (103.5) than the Thunder allow (105.9).
    • Houston is 3-5 when scoring more than 105.9 points.
    • Oklahoma City is 4-5 when giving up fewer than 103.5 points.
    • The Thunder put up 14.2 fewer points per game (99.0) than the Rockets give up (113.2).
    • Houston has a 1-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 99.0 points.
    • This season, the Rockets have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 43.7% of shots the Thunder's opponents have knocked down.
    • Houston is 3-5 when it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
    • The Thunder are shooting 41.0% from the field, 4.2% lower than the 45.2% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.
    • Oklahoma City is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood leads the Rockets in scoring and rebounding, tallying 16.4 points and 11.3 boards per game.
    • Kevin Porter Jr. is Houston's best passer, distributing 5.8 assists per game while scoring 13.4 PPG.
    • Eric Gordon leads the Rockets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Porter is Houston's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Wood leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Josh Giddey puts up 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 20.1 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.2 rebounds and tacks on 4.6 assists per game.
    • Luguentz Dort is the top shooter from distance for the Thunder, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
    • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.2 per game).

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Thunder

    L 101-89

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Knicks

    L 106-99

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Celtics

    L 108-90

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Bulls

    W 118-113

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Hornets

    W 146-143

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    Thunder Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Bucks

    L 96-89

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Celtics

    L 111-105

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Hawks

    L 113-101

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Jazz

    L 110-104

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Wizards

    L 101-99

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    29
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

