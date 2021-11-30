Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-14) aim to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (4-16) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Paycom Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Rockets
- The Thunder average 13.5 fewer points per game (98.5) than the Rockets allow (112.0).
- When Houston allows fewer than 98.5 points, it is 2-2.
- The Rockets average just 2.3 fewer points per game (103.5) than the Thunder allow (105.8).
- Houston is 3-5 when it scores more than 105.8 points.
- Oklahoma City's record is 4-6 when it gives up fewer than 103.5 points.
- The Thunder are the best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 14th.
- The Thunder average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.8 more rebounds than the Rockets pull down per game (9.5).
- The Thunder are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 23rd.
Thunder Players to Watch
- The Thunder leader in rebounds and assist is Josh Giddey, who pulls down 7.2 rebounds and distributes 5.8 assists per game along with scoring 10.4 points per contest.
- Oklahoma City's leading scorer is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who tallies 20.2 points a game in addition to his 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
- Luguentz Dort leads the Thunder in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Gilgeous-Alexander and Darius Bazley lead Oklahoma City on the defensive end, with Gilgeous-Alexander leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Bazley in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood has the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 16.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game.
- Kevin Porter Jr. records more assists than any other Houston teammate with 6.1 per game. He also scores 13.3 points and grabs 4.8 rebounds per game.
- Eric Gordon is reliable from three-point range and leads the Rockets with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Porter (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
December
1
2021
Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)