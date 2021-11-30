Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Nov 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) is fouled by Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-14) aim to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (4-16) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Paycom Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Thunder

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Rockets

The Thunder average 13.5 fewer points per game (98.5) than the Rockets allow (112.0).

When Houston allows fewer than 98.5 points, it is 2-2.

The Rockets average just 2.3 fewer points per game (103.5) than the Thunder allow (105.8).

Houston is 3-5 when it scores more than 105.8 points.

Oklahoma City's record is 4-6 when it gives up fewer than 103.5 points.

The Thunder are the best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 14th.

The Thunder average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.8 more rebounds than the Rockets pull down per game (9.5).

The Thunder are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 23rd.

Thunder Players to Watch

The Thunder leader in rebounds and assist is Josh Giddey, who pulls down 7.2 rebounds and distributes 5.8 assists per game along with scoring 10.4 points per contest.

Oklahoma City's leading scorer is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who tallies 20.2 points a game in addition to his 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Luguentz Dort leads the Thunder in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Darius Bazley lead Oklahoma City on the defensive end, with Gilgeous-Alexander leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Bazley in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch