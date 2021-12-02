Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) run into each other under the goal during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The Orlando Magic (5-18) will attempt to break a five-game road slide when they square off against the Houston Rockets (5-16) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Magic

    Key Stats for Rockets vs. Magic

    • The Rockets average 6.1 fewer points per game (104.0) than the Magic allow (110.1).
    • Houston has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 110.1 points.
    • When Orlando gives up fewer than 104.0 points, it is 4-3.
    • The Magic put up an average of 100.0 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than the 111.9 the Rockets allow to opponents.
    • Orlando has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 111.9 points.
    • Houston has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.0 points.
    • The Rockets make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
    • Houston has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.
    • The Magic's 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than the Rockets have given up to their opponents (44.9%).
    • Orlando has put together a 3-3 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood leads the Rockets in scoring and rebounding, putting up 16.0 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
    • Houston's best passer is Kevin Porter Jr., who averages 5.8 assists per game to go with his 13.1 PPG scoring average.
    • Eric Gordon makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rockets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
    • Porter and Wood lead Houston on the defensive end, with Porter leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Wood in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Cole Anthony's points (19.9 per game) and assists (5.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
    • Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.5 rebounds, 13.3 points and 2.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
    • Anthony is reliable from three-point range and leads the Magic with 2.7 made threes per game.
    • Anthony (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Celtics

    L 108-90

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Bulls

    W 118-113

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Hornets

    W 146-143

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Thunder

    W 102-89

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Thunder

    W 114-110

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Hornets

    L 106-99

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Bulls

    L 123-88

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 105-92

    Away

    11/29/2021

    76ers

    L 101-96

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Nuggets

    W 108-103

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

