The Orlando Magic (13-47) will try to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (15-43) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, February 25, 2022. The Rockets have lost seven games in a row. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Magic

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Magic

Favorite Spread Total Magic -3.5 235 points

Key Stats for Magic vs. Rockets

The Magic average 14.8 fewer points per game (103.3) than the Rockets give up (118.1).

When Orlando scores more than 118.1 points, it is 2-1.

Houston has a 2-3 record when allowing fewer than 103.3 points.

The Rockets' 108.5 points per game are just 3.5 fewer points than the 112.0 the Magic allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.0 points, Houston is 14-9.

Orlando's record is 11-15 when it allows fewer than 108.5 points.

The Magic are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 29th.

The Magic average 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Rockets pull down per game (9.8).

The Rockets are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 26th.

Magic Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Magic is Cole Anthony, who scores 17.7 points and dishes out 5.9 assists per game.

Wendell Carter Jr. is Orlando's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 10.2 boards in each contest while scoring 14.0 points per game.

Anthony leads the Magic in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Chuma Okeke is Orlando's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Mohamed Bamba leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch