How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 14, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) drives on Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) in the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (13-47) will try to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (15-43) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, February 25, 2022. The Rockets have lost seven games in a row. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Magic

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Magic

Magic vs Rockets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Magic

-3.5

235 points

Key Stats for Magic vs. Rockets

  • The Magic average 14.8 fewer points per game (103.3) than the Rockets give up (118.1).
  • When Orlando scores more than 118.1 points, it is 2-1.
  • Houston has a 2-3 record when allowing fewer than 103.3 points.
  • The Rockets' 108.5 points per game are just 3.5 fewer points than the 112.0 the Magic allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 112.0 points, Houston is 14-9.
  • Orlando's record is 11-15 when it allows fewer than 108.5 points.
  • The Magic are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 29th.
  • The Magic average 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Rockets pull down per game (9.8).
  • The Rockets are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 26th.

Magic Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Magic is Cole Anthony, who scores 17.7 points and dishes out 5.9 assists per game.
  • Wendell Carter Jr. is Orlando's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 10.2 boards in each contest while scoring 14.0 points per game.
  • Anthony leads the Magic in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Chuma Okeke is Orlando's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Mohamed Bamba leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • Christian Wood averages 17.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Jae'Sean Tate's assist statline paces Houston; he dishes out 3.1 assists per game.
  • Eric Gordon is dependable from deep and leads the Rockets with 2.3 made threes per game.
  • Houston's leader in steals is Tate (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.9 per game).

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Houston Rockets at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
