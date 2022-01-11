Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

Jan 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) compete for a loose ball during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (11-30) aim to break a seven-game home losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (22-16) on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. 76ers

Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022

Monday, January 10, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Key Stats for Rockets vs. 76ers

The 76ers score 9.1 fewer points per game (107.4) than the Rockets allow (116.5).

Philadelphia has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 116.5 points.

Houston is 4-6 when allowing fewer than 107.4 points.

The Rockets average only 1.9 more points per game (107.9) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (106.0).

Houston has put together a 10-10 record in games it scores more than 106.0 points.

Philadelphia's record is 19-4 when it gives up fewer than 107.9 points.

This season, the 76ers have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 47.0% of shots the Rockets' opponents have knocked down.

Philadelphia has a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.

The Rockets have shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.

Houston is 10-11 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 26.8 points and 10.7 boards per game.

Philadelphia's best passer is Tyrese Maxey, who averages 4.5 assists per game to go with his 16.8 PPG scoring average.

Seth Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood averages 17.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for the Rockets, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Eric Gordon's assist statline paces Houston; he records 3.4 assists per game.

Gordon makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.

Houston's leader in steals is Jae'Sean Tate (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.9 per game).

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/28/2021 Raptors W 114-109 Away 12/30/2021 Nets W 110-102 Away 1/3/2022 Rockets W 133-113 Home 1/5/2022 Magic W 116-106 Away 1/7/2022 Spurs W 119-100 Home 1/10/2022 Rockets - Away 1/12/2022 Hornets - Home 1/14/2022 Celtics - Home 1/15/2022 Heat - Away 1/17/2022 Wizards - Away 1/19/2022 Magic - Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule