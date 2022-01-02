Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 30, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) drives to the basket as Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) defends in front of forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Rockets (10-26) will visit the Philadelphia 76ers (19-16) after losing four road games in a row. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 3, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rockets vs. 76ers

    • Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for 76ers vs. Rockets

    • The 106.1 points per game the 76ers average are 8.8 fewer points than the Rockets give up (114.9).
    • Philadelphia is 5-1 when scoring more than 114.9 points.
    • Houston has a 3-5 record when allowing fewer than 106.1 points.
    • The Rockets score just 1.2 more points per game (107.1) than the 76ers give up to opponents (105.9).
    • Houston has put together a 9-13 record in games it scores more than 105.9 points.
    • Philadelphia has a 17-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.1 points.
    • The Rockets are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.
    • The 76ers average 8.2 offensive boards per game, 1.5 rebounds fewer than the Rockets.
    • The 76ers are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 20th.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • The 76ers scoring leader is Tobias Harris, who averages 18.5 per contest to go with 7.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
    • Philadelphia's leading rebounder is Andre Drummond averaging 9.4 boards per game and its best passer is Tyrese Maxey and his 4.5 assists per game.
    • Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Philadelphia leader in both steals and blocks is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood records 16.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Eric Gordon dishes out more assists than any other Houston player with 3.5 per game. He also averages 14.6 points and grabs 1.7 rebounds per game.
    • Gordon averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
    • Houston's leader in steals is Jae'Sean Tate with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.9 per game.

