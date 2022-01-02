Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (10-26) will visit the Philadelphia 76ers (19-16) after losing four road games in a row. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 3, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Rockets
- The 106.1 points per game the 76ers average are 8.8 fewer points than the Rockets give up (114.9).
- Philadelphia is 5-1 when scoring more than 114.9 points.
- Houston has a 3-5 record when allowing fewer than 106.1 points.
- The Rockets score just 1.2 more points per game (107.1) than the 76ers give up to opponents (105.9).
- Houston has put together a 9-13 record in games it scores more than 105.9 points.
- Philadelphia has a 17-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.1 points.
- The Rockets are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.
- The 76ers average 8.2 offensive boards per game, 1.5 rebounds fewer than the Rockets.
- The 76ers are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 20th.
76ers Players to Watch
- The 76ers scoring leader is Tobias Harris, who averages 18.5 per contest to go with 7.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
- Philadelphia's leading rebounder is Andre Drummond averaging 9.4 boards per game and its best passer is Tyrese Maxey and his 4.5 assists per game.
- Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Philadelphia leader in both steals and blocks is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood records 16.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Eric Gordon dishes out more assists than any other Houston player with 3.5 per game. He also averages 14.6 points and grabs 1.7 rebounds per game.
- Gordon averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
- Houston's leader in steals is Jae'Sean Tate with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.9 per game.
