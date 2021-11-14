Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Nov 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) greet each other following Portland's 104-92 victory at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (1-11) will look to break a 10-game losing streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (8-3) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Suns

Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Sunday, November 14, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Suns

The Suns average 111.7 points per game, only 1.0 more point than the 110.7 the Rockets allow.

Phoenix has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 110.7 points.

When Houston gives up fewer than 111.7 points, it is 1-4.

The Rockets' 102.8 points per game are 5.0 fewer points than the 107.8 the Suns allow.

When it scores more than 107.8 points, Houston is 1-2.

Phoenix's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 102.8 points.

The Suns are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Rockets allow to opponents.

Phoenix is 8-2 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.

This season, Houston has a 1-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.3% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 22.1 per contest to go with 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.4 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 11.0 assists per game.

Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mikal Bridges, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood averages 16.9 points and 11.8 rebounds per game for the Rockets, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

Kevin Porter Jr. notches more assists than any other Houston player with 5.2 per game. He also averages 13.3 points and grabs 4.2 rebounds per game.

Eric Gordon is the top scorer from distance for the Rockets, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.8 per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/4/2021 Rockets W 123-111 Home 11/6/2021 Hawks W 121-117 Home 11/8/2021 Kings W 109-104 Away 11/10/2021 Trail Blazers W 119-109 Home 11/12/2021 Grizzlies W 119-94 Away 11/14/2021 Rockets - Away 11/15/2021 Timberwolves - Away 11/17/2021 Mavericks - Home 11/19/2021 Mavericks - Home 11/21/2021 Nuggets - Home 11/22/2021 Spurs - Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule