Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (1-11) will look to break a 10-game losing streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (8-3) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Suns
- Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Suns
- The Suns average 111.7 points per game, only 1.0 more point than the 110.7 the Rockets allow.
- Phoenix has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 110.7 points.
- When Houston gives up fewer than 111.7 points, it is 1-4.
- The Rockets' 102.8 points per game are 5.0 fewer points than the 107.8 the Suns allow.
- When it scores more than 107.8 points, Houston is 1-2.
- Phoenix's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 102.8 points.
- The Suns are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Rockets allow to opponents.
- Phoenix is 8-2 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
- This season, Houston has a 1-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.3% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 22.1 per contest to go with 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
- Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.4 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 11.0 assists per game.
- Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mikal Bridges, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood averages 16.9 points and 11.8 rebounds per game for the Rockets, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Kevin Porter Jr. notches more assists than any other Houston player with 5.2 per game. He also averages 13.3 points and grabs 4.2 rebounds per game.
- Eric Gordon is the top scorer from distance for the Rockets, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.8 per game.
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/4/2021
Rockets
W 123-111
Home
11/6/2021
Hawks
W 121-117
Home
11/8/2021
Kings
W 109-104
Away
11/10/2021
Trail Blazers
W 119-109
Home
11/12/2021
Grizzlies
W 119-94
Away
11/14/2021
Rockets
-
Away
11/15/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
11/17/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
11/19/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
11/21/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
11/22/2021
Spurs
-
Away
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/4/2021
Suns
L 123-111
Away
11/6/2021
Nuggets
L 95-94
Away
11/7/2021
Warriors
L 120-107
Away
11/10/2021
Pistons
L 112-104
Home
11/12/2021
Trail Blazers
L 104-92
Home
11/14/2021
Suns
-
Home
11/15/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
11/17/2021
Thunder
-
Away
11/20/2021
Knicks
-
Away
11/22/2021
Celtics
-
Away
11/24/2021
Bulls
-
Home