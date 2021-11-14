Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Skip to main content
    November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) greet each other following Portland's 104-92 victory at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Rockets (1-11) will look to break a 10-game losing streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (8-3) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Suns

    Key Stats for Rockets vs. Suns

    • The Suns average 111.7 points per game, only 1.0 more point than the 110.7 the Rockets allow.
    • Phoenix has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 110.7 points.
    • When Houston gives up fewer than 111.7 points, it is 1-4.
    • The Rockets' 102.8 points per game are 5.0 fewer points than the 107.8 the Suns allow.
    • When it scores more than 107.8 points, Houston is 1-2.
    • Phoenix's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 102.8 points.
    • The Suns are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Rockets allow to opponents.
    • Phoenix is 8-2 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
    • This season, Houston has a 1-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.3% from the field.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 22.1 per contest to go with 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
    • Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.4 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 11.0 assists per game.
    • Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
    • The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mikal Bridges, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood averages 16.9 points and 11.8 rebounds per game for the Rockets, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • Kevin Porter Jr. notches more assists than any other Houston player with 5.2 per game. He also averages 13.3 points and grabs 4.2 rebounds per game.
    • Eric Gordon is the top scorer from distance for the Rockets, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
    • Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.8 per game.

    Suns Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/4/2021

    Rockets

    W 123-111

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Hawks

    W 121-117

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Kings

    W 109-104

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 119-109

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 119-94

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/4/2021

    Suns

    L 123-111

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Nuggets

    L 95-94

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Warriors

    L 120-107

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Pistons

    L 112-104

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 104-92

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Phoenix Suns at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

