Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

The Houston Rockets (1-6) aim to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (3-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Footprint Center. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Suns

Game Day: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Thursday, November 4, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Suns vs. Rockets

The Suns average only 4.3 fewer points per game (106.3) than the Rockets allow (110.6).

Phoenix has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 110.6 points.

Houston is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 106.3 points.

The Rockets score only 4.8 fewer points per game (103.7) than the Suns give up (108.5).

When it scores more than 108.5 points, Houston is 1-1.

Phoenix is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 103.7 points.

The Suns are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 17th.

The Suns average 9 offensive boards per game, 1.3 rebounds fewer than the Rockets.

The Rockets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 25th.

Suns Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 21.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.

Deandre Ayton is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.4 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 11.8 assists in each contest.

Mikal Bridges leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bridges, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

