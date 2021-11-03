Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) dunks the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) and center Christian Wood (35) defend during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Rockets (1-6) aim to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (3-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Footprint Center. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Suns

    Key Stats for Suns vs. Rockets

    • The Suns average only 4.3 fewer points per game (106.3) than the Rockets allow (110.6).
    • Phoenix has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 110.6 points.
    • Houston is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 106.3 points.
    • The Rockets score only 4.8 fewer points per game (103.7) than the Suns give up (108.5).
    • When it scores more than 108.5 points, Houston is 1-1.
    • Phoenix is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 103.7 points.
    • The Suns are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 17th.
    • The Suns average 9 offensive boards per game, 1.3 rebounds fewer than the Rockets.
    • The Rockets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 25th.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 21.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.
    • Deandre Ayton is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.4 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 11.8 assists in each contest.
    • Mikal Bridges leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bridges, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood sits atop the Rockets leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 20.1 points and 12.1 rebounds per game.
    • Kevin Porter Jr. notches more assists than any other Houston player with 5.4 per game. He also averages 12.3 points and pulls down 4.3 rebounds per game.
    • Eric Gordon knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
    • Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun with 2.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.7 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    4
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
