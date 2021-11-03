Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (1-6) aim to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (3-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Footprint Center. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Suns
- Game Day: Thursday, November 4, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Suns vs. Rockets
- The Suns average only 4.3 fewer points per game (106.3) than the Rockets allow (110.6).
- Phoenix has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 110.6 points.
- Houston is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 106.3 points.
- The Rockets score only 4.8 fewer points per game (103.7) than the Suns give up (108.5).
- When it scores more than 108.5 points, Houston is 1-1.
- Phoenix is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 103.7 points.
- The Suns are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 17th.
- The Suns average 9 offensive boards per game, 1.3 rebounds fewer than the Rockets.
- The Rockets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 25th.
Suns Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 21.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.
- Deandre Ayton is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.4 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 11.8 assists in each contest.
- Mikal Bridges leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bridges, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood sits atop the Rockets leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 20.1 points and 12.1 rebounds per game.
- Kevin Porter Jr. notches more assists than any other Houston player with 5.4 per game. He also averages 12.3 points and pulls down 4.3 rebounds per game.
- Eric Gordon knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
- Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun with 2.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.7 per game.
How To Watch
November
4
2021
Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns
TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
