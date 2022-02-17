Feb 14, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) pressures Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) to pass the ball during the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (47-10) will host the Houston Rockets (15-41) after winning eight home games in a row. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Suns

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Footprint Center

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Suns

Favorite Spread Total Suns -17.5 235 points

Key Stats for Suns vs. Rockets

The Suns record 113.5 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 117.6 the Rockets allow.

When Phoenix totals more than 117.6 points, it is 18-0.

Houston is 11-12 when allowing fewer than 113.5 points.

The Rockets put up just 3.0 more points per game (108.2) than the Suns give up (105.2).

Houston has put together a 14-22 record in games it scores more than 105.2 points.

Phoenix has a 35-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.2 points.

The Suns are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 29th.

The Suns average 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.5 more rebounds than the Rockets grab per game (9.7).

The Rockets are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 15th.

Suns Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.

JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.0 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.8 assists in each contest.

Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

