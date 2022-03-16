How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (55-14) will look to continue a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Houston Rockets (17-51) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Suns
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Suns
- The Suns score 114.3 points per game, just 3.9 fewer points than the 118.2 the Rockets give up.
- Phoenix has a 21-1 record when putting up more than 118.2 points.
- Houston has a 12-15 record when allowing fewer than 114.3 points.
- The Rockets score an average of 108.9 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 106.2 the Suns allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 106.2 points, Houston is 16-19.
- Phoenix's record is 39-0 when it allows fewer than 108.9 points.
- The Suns make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage the Rockets have allowed to their opponents.
- Phoenix is 33-4 when it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.
- Houston has compiled a 15-21 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 25.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.
- Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.7 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.7 assists per game.
- Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood averages 17.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Jae'Sean Tate dishes out more assists than any other Houston player with 3.0 per game. He also averages 12.3 points and pulls down 5.5 rebounds per game.
- Garrison Mathews is consistent from three-point range and leads the Rockets with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Houston's leader in steals is Tate with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 1.0 per game.
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/8/2022
Magic
W 102-99
Away
3/9/2022
Heat
W 111-90
Away
3/11/2022
Raptors
L 117-112
Home
3/13/2022
Lakers
W 140-111
Home
3/15/2022
Pelicans
W 131-115
Away
3/16/2022
Rockets
-
Away
3/18/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/20/2022
Kings
-
Away
3/23/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
3/24/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
3/27/2022
76ers
-
Home
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
Grizzlies
W 123-112
Home
3/7/2022
Heat
L 123-106
Away
3/9/2022
Lakers
W 139-130
Home
3/11/2022
Mavericks
L 113-100
Home
3/13/2022
Pelicans
L 130-105
Away
3/16/2022
Suns
-
Home
3/18/2022
Pacers
-
Home
3/20/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
3/21/2022
Wizards
-
Home
3/23/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
3/25/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away