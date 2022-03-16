Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 7, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) looks to pass the ball as Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) defends on the play during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (55-14) will look to continue a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Houston Rockets (17-51) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Suns

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Suns

  • The Suns score 114.3 points per game, just 3.9 fewer points than the 118.2 the Rockets give up.
  • Phoenix has a 21-1 record when putting up more than 118.2 points.
  • Houston has a 12-15 record when allowing fewer than 114.3 points.
  • The Rockets score an average of 108.9 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 106.2 the Suns allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 106.2 points, Houston is 16-19.
  • Phoenix's record is 39-0 when it allows fewer than 108.9 points.
  • The Suns make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage the Rockets have allowed to their opponents.
  • Phoenix is 33-4 when it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.
  • Houston has compiled a 15-21 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 25.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.
  • Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.7 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.7 assists per game.
  • Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • Christian Wood averages 17.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Jae'Sean Tate dishes out more assists than any other Houston player with 3.0 per game. He also averages 12.3 points and pulls down 5.5 rebounds per game.
  • Garrison Mathews is consistent from three-point range and leads the Rockets with 2.3 made threes per game.
  • Houston's leader in steals is Tate with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 1.0 per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/8/2022

Magic

W 102-99

Away

3/9/2022

Heat

W 111-90

Away

3/11/2022

Raptors

L 117-112

Home

3/13/2022

Lakers

W 140-111

Home

3/15/2022

Pelicans

W 131-115

Away

3/16/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/18/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/20/2022

Kings

-

Away

3/23/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

3/24/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/27/2022

76ers

-

Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

Grizzlies

W 123-112

Home

3/7/2022

Heat

L 123-106

Away

3/9/2022

Lakers

W 139-130

Home

3/11/2022

Mavericks

L 113-100

Home

3/13/2022

Pelicans

L 130-105

Away

3/16/2022

Suns

-

Home

3/18/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/20/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

3/21/2022

Wizards

-

Home

3/23/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

3/25/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

How To Watch

March
16
2022

Phoenix Suns at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17904183
