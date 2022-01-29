Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives for the basket between Portland Trail Blazers Center Jusuf Nurkic (27) and guard CJ McCollum (3) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (14-34) aim to stop a nine-game home losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (20-28) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Trail Blazers

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Trail Blazers

  • The Trail Blazers score 8.2 fewer points per game (108.5) than the Rockets give up (116.7).
  • When Portland totals more than 116.7 points, it is 6-4.
  • When Houston allows fewer than 108.5 points, it is 5-8.
  • The Rockets average just 4.1 fewer points per game (108.3) than the Trail Blazers give up (112.4).
  • When it scores more than 112.4 points, Houston is 13-7.
  • Portland has a 15-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.3 points.
  • The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Rockets allow to opponents.
  • Portland is 10-5 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
  • The Rockets' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.5%).
  • This season, Houston has an 11-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.5% from the field.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Trail Blazers this season is Norman Powell, who averages 18.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
  • Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's leading rebounder, grabbing 10.8 per game, while Anfernee Simons is its best passer, distributing 3.6 assists in each contest.
  • The Trail Blazers get the most three-point shooting production out of Simons, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
  • Robert Covington is Portland's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • Christian Wood averages 17.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for the Rockets, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Eric Gordon records more assists than any other Houston player with 3.2 per game. He also scores 14.6 points and pulls down 2.0 rebounds per game.
  • Gordon knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
  • Jae'Sean Tate (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/19/2022

Heat

L 104-92

Away

1/21/2022

Celtics

W 109-105

Away

1/23/2022

Raptors

W 114-105

Away

1/25/2022

Timberwolves

L 109-107

Home

1/26/2022

Mavericks

L 132-112

Home

1/28/2022

Rockets

-

Away

1/30/2022

Bulls

-

Away

1/31/2022

Thunder

-

Away

2/2/2022

Lakers

-

Away

2/4/2022

Thunder

-

Home

2/5/2022

Bucks

-

Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/14/2022

Kings

L 126-114

Away

1/16/2022

Kings

W 118-112

Away

1/19/2022

Jazz

W 116-111

Away

1/21/2022

Warriors

L 105-103

Away

1/25/2022

Spurs

L 134-104

Home

1/28/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

1/31/2022

Warriors

-

Home

2/2/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

2/4/2022

Spurs

-

Away

2/6/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

2/8/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
