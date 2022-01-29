How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (14-34) aim to stop a nine-game home losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (20-28) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Trail Blazers
- The Trail Blazers score 8.2 fewer points per game (108.5) than the Rockets give up (116.7).
- When Portland totals more than 116.7 points, it is 6-4.
- When Houston allows fewer than 108.5 points, it is 5-8.
- The Rockets average just 4.1 fewer points per game (108.3) than the Trail Blazers give up (112.4).
- When it scores more than 112.4 points, Houston is 13-7.
- Portland has a 15-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.3 points.
- The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Rockets allow to opponents.
- Portland is 10-5 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
- The Rockets' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.5%).
- This season, Houston has an 11-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.5% from the field.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Trail Blazers this season is Norman Powell, who averages 18.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
- Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's leading rebounder, grabbing 10.8 per game, while Anfernee Simons is its best passer, distributing 3.6 assists in each contest.
- The Trail Blazers get the most three-point shooting production out of Simons, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
- Robert Covington is Portland's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood averages 17.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for the Rockets, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Eric Gordon records more assists than any other Houston player with 3.2 per game. He also scores 14.6 points and pulls down 2.0 rebounds per game.
- Gordon knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
- Jae'Sean Tate (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/19/2022
Heat
L 104-92
Away
1/21/2022
Celtics
W 109-105
Away
1/23/2022
Raptors
W 114-105
Away
1/25/2022
Timberwolves
L 109-107
Home
1/26/2022
Mavericks
L 132-112
Home
1/28/2022
Rockets
-
Away
1/30/2022
Bulls
-
Away
1/31/2022
Thunder
-
Away
2/2/2022
Lakers
-
Away
2/4/2022
Thunder
-
Home
2/5/2022
Bucks
-
Home
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/14/2022
Kings
L 126-114
Away
1/16/2022
Kings
W 118-112
Away
1/19/2022
Jazz
W 116-111
Away
1/21/2022
Warriors
L 105-103
Away
1/25/2022
Spurs
L 134-104
Home
1/28/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
1/31/2022
Warriors
-
Home
2/2/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
2/4/2022
Spurs
-
Away
2/6/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
2/8/2022
Pelicans
-
Away