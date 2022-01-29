Jan 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives for the basket between Portland Trail Blazers Center Jusuf Nurkic (27) and guard CJ McCollum (3) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (14-34) aim to stop a nine-game home losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (20-28) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers score 8.2 fewer points per game (108.5) than the Rockets give up (116.7).

When Portland totals more than 116.7 points, it is 6-4.

When Houston allows fewer than 108.5 points, it is 5-8.

The Rockets average just 4.1 fewer points per game (108.3) than the Trail Blazers give up (112.4).

When it scores more than 112.4 points, Houston is 13-7.

Portland has a 15-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.3 points.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Rockets allow to opponents.

Portland is 10-5 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

The Rockets' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.5%).

This season, Houston has an 11-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.5% from the field.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Trail Blazers this season is Norman Powell, who averages 18.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's leading rebounder, grabbing 10.8 per game, while Anfernee Simons is its best passer, distributing 3.6 assists in each contest.

The Trail Blazers get the most three-point shooting production out of Simons, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

Robert Covington is Portland's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood averages 17.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for the Rockets, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Eric Gordon records more assists than any other Houston player with 3.2 per game. He also scores 14.6 points and pulls down 2.0 rebounds per game.

Gordon knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.

Jae'Sean Tate (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/19/2022 Heat L 104-92 Away 1/21/2022 Celtics W 109-105 Away 1/23/2022 Raptors W 114-105 Away 1/25/2022 Timberwolves L 109-107 Home 1/26/2022 Mavericks L 132-112 Home 1/28/2022 Rockets - Away 1/30/2022 Bulls - Away 1/31/2022 Thunder - Away 2/2/2022 Lakers - Away 2/4/2022 Thunder - Home 2/5/2022 Bucks - Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule