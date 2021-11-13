How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (1-10) will host the Portland Trail Blazers (5-7) after losing three home games in a row. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 12, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Trail Blazers
- The 110.1 points per game the Trail Blazers average are the same as the Rockets give up.
- When Portland scores more than 111.3 points, it is 2-2.
- When Houston allows fewer than 110.1 points, it is 1-3.
- The Rockets score an average of 103.8 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 109.2 the Trail Blazers give up.
- Houston has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 109.2 points.
- Portland has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.8 points.
- This season, the Trail Blazers have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Rockets' opponents have made.
- In games Portland shoots better than 45.4% from the field, it is 3-4 overall.
- The Rockets' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents.
- Houston has put together a 1-2 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Trail Blazers this season is CJ McCollum, who averages 21.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.
- Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's leading rebounder, pulling down 11.5 per game, while Damian Lillard is its best passer, distributing 8.2 assists in each contest.
- The Trail Blazers get the most three-point shooting production out of McCollum, who makes 3.3 threes per game.
- Nurkic is Portland's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while McCollum leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
- Kevin Porter Jr.'s assist statline paces Houston; he dishes out 5.2 assists per game.
- Eric Gordon knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
- Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.8 per game.
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/3/2021
Cavaliers
L 107-104
Away
11/5/2021
Pacers
W 110-106
Home
11/6/2021
Lakers
W 105-90
Home
11/9/2021
Clippers
L 117-109
Away
11/10/2021
Suns
L 119-109
Away
11/12/2021
Rockets
-
Away
11/14/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
11/15/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/17/2021
Bulls
-
Home
11/20/2021
76ers
-
Home
11/23/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/2/2021
Lakers
L 119-117
Away
11/4/2021
Suns
L 123-111
Away
11/6/2021
Nuggets
L 95-94
Away
11/7/2021
Warriors
L 120-107
Away
11/10/2021
Pistons
L 112-104
Home
11/12/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
11/14/2021
Suns
-
Home
11/15/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
11/17/2021
Thunder
-
Away
11/20/2021
Knicks
-
Away
11/22/2021
Celtics
-
Away