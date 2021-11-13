9Nov 6, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots the ball as Los Angeles Lakers point guard Avery Bradley (20) defends during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (1-10) will host the Portland Trail Blazers (5-7) after losing three home games in a row. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 12, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

Friday, November 12, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Trail Blazers

The 110.1 points per game the Trail Blazers average are the same as the Rockets give up.

When Portland scores more than 111.3 points, it is 2-2.

When Houston allows fewer than 110.1 points, it is 1-3.

The Rockets score an average of 103.8 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 109.2 the Trail Blazers give up.

Houston has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 109.2 points.

Portland has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.8 points.

This season, the Trail Blazers have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Rockets' opponents have made.

In games Portland shoots better than 45.4% from the field, it is 3-4 overall.

The Rockets' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents.

Houston has put together a 1-2 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Trail Blazers this season is CJ McCollum, who averages 21.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's leading rebounder, pulling down 11.5 per game, while Damian Lillard is its best passer, distributing 8.2 assists in each contest.

The Trail Blazers get the most three-point shooting production out of McCollum, who makes 3.3 threes per game.

Nurkic is Portland's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while McCollum leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s assist statline paces Houston; he dishes out 5.2 assists per game.

Eric Gordon knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.

Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.8 per game.

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/3/2021 Cavaliers L 107-104 Away 11/5/2021 Pacers W 110-106 Home 11/6/2021 Lakers W 105-90 Home 11/9/2021 Clippers L 117-109 Away 11/10/2021 Suns L 119-109 Away 11/12/2021 Rockets - Away 11/14/2021 Nuggets - Away 11/15/2021 Raptors - Home 11/17/2021 Bulls - Home 11/20/2021 76ers - Home 11/23/2021 Nuggets - Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule