    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    9Nov 6, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots the ball as Los Angeles Lakers point guard Avery Bradley (20) defends during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Rockets (1-10) will host the Portland Trail Blazers (5-7) after losing three home games in a row. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 12, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Trail Blazers

    Key Stats for Rockets vs. Trail Blazers

    • The 110.1 points per game the Trail Blazers average are the same as the Rockets give up.
    • When Portland scores more than 111.3 points, it is 2-2.
    • When Houston allows fewer than 110.1 points, it is 1-3.
    • The Rockets score an average of 103.8 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 109.2 the Trail Blazers give up.
    • Houston has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 109.2 points.
    • Portland has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.8 points.
    • This season, the Trail Blazers have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Rockets' opponents have made.
    • In games Portland shoots better than 45.4% from the field, it is 3-4 overall.
    • The Rockets' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents.
    • Houston has put together a 1-2 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Trail Blazers this season is CJ McCollum, who averages 21.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.
    • Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's leading rebounder, pulling down 11.5 per game, while Damian Lillard is its best passer, distributing 8.2 assists in each contest.
    • The Trail Blazers get the most three-point shooting production out of McCollum, who makes 3.3 threes per game.
    • Nurkic is Portland's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while McCollum leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
    • Kevin Porter Jr.'s assist statline paces Houston; he dishes out 5.2 assists per game.
    • Eric Gordon knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
    • Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.8 per game.

    Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/3/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 107-104

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Pacers

    W 110-106

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Lakers

    W 105-90

    Home

    11/9/2021

    Clippers

    L 117-109

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Suns

    L 119-109

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/2/2021

    Lakers

    L 119-117

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Suns

    L 123-111

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Nuggets

    L 95-94

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Warriors

    L 120-107

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Pistons

    L 112-104

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Portland Trail Blazers at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

