Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Houston Rockets (18-55) will visit the Portland Trail Blazers (27-45) after losing 11 straight road games. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, March 25, 2022. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Trail Blazers

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Trail Blazers

Rockets vs Trail Blazers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Rockets

-4

234 points

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Rockets

  • The 108.7 points per game the Rockets record are 5.8 fewer points than the Trail Blazers give up (114.5).
  • When Houston puts up more than 114.5 points, it is 14-8.
  • Portland has an 18-7 record when giving up fewer than 108.7 points.
  • The Trail Blazers put up an average of 107.2 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 118.1 the Rockets give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 118.1 points, Portland is 9-4.
  • Houston's record is 6-8 when it gives up fewer than 107.2 points.
  • The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 30th.
  • The Rockets' 9.5 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Trail Blazers pull down per game (10.4).
  • The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 23rd.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • The Rockets leader in points and rebounds is Christian Wood, who scores 18.1 points and pulls down 10.1 rebounds per game.
  • Kevin Porter Jr. is Houston's best passer, distributing 5.9 assists per game while scoring 13.9 PPG.
  • Porter leads the Rockets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Porter is Houston's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Wood leads them in blocks with one per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • The Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons racks up enough points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
  • Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 11.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 15 points and adds 2.8 assists per game.
  • Simons is reliable from three-point range and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.1 made threes per game.
  • Portland's leader in steals and blocks is Nurkic with 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Houston Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 19, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) drives to the basket against St. Mary's Gaels during the second half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. North Carolina: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) drives to the basket against St. Mary's Gaels during the second half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

North Carolina vs. UCLA: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
USATSI_17956823
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Clippers

By Evan Massey32 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach Tara VanDerveer celebrates form the bench after a score against the Kansas Jayhawks during the fourth quarter at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Stanford vs. Maryland: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Tatum Rembao (2) drives the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Iowa State vs. Creighton: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
USATSI_17928859
NLL Lacrosse

How to Watch Seals at Warriors

By Evan Lazar32 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his goal in the first period against the Edmonton Oilers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 24, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) celebrates with defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_17939056
NBA

How to Watch Rockets at Trail Blazers

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy