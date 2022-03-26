The Houston Rockets (18-55) will visit the Portland Trail Blazers (27-45) after losing 11 straight road games. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, March 25, 2022. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022

Friday, March 25, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Trail Blazers

Favorite Spread Total Rockets -4 234 points

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Rockets

The 108.7 points per game the Rockets record are 5.8 fewer points than the Trail Blazers give up (114.5).

When Houston puts up more than 114.5 points, it is 14-8.

Portland has an 18-7 record when giving up fewer than 108.7 points.

The Trail Blazers put up an average of 107.2 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 118.1 the Rockets give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 118.1 points, Portland is 9-4.

Houston's record is 6-8 when it gives up fewer than 107.2 points.

The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 30th.

The Rockets' 9.5 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Trail Blazers pull down per game (10.4).

Rockets Players to Watch

The Rockets leader in points and rebounds is Christian Wood, who scores 18.1 points and pulls down 10.1 rebounds per game.

Kevin Porter Jr. is Houston's best passer, distributing 5.9 assists per game while scoring 13.9 PPG.

Porter leads the Rockets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Porter is Houston's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Wood leads them in blocks with one per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch