How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (18-55) will visit the Portland Trail Blazers (27-45) after losing 11 straight road games. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, March 25, 2022. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
Betting Information for Rockets vs. Trail Blazers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rockets
-4
234 points
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Rockets
- The 108.7 points per game the Rockets record are 5.8 fewer points than the Trail Blazers give up (114.5).
- When Houston puts up more than 114.5 points, it is 14-8.
- Portland has an 18-7 record when giving up fewer than 108.7 points.
- The Trail Blazers put up an average of 107.2 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 118.1 the Rockets give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 118.1 points, Portland is 9-4.
- Houston's record is 6-8 when it gives up fewer than 107.2 points.
The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 30th.
- The Rockets' 9.5 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Trail Blazers pull down per game (10.4).
- The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 23rd.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The Rockets leader in points and rebounds is Christian Wood, who scores 18.1 points and pulls down 10.1 rebounds per game.
- Kevin Porter Jr. is Houston's best passer, distributing 5.9 assists per game while scoring 13.9 PPG.
- Porter leads the Rockets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Porter is Houston's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Wood leads them in blocks with one per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons racks up enough points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 11.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 15 points and adds 2.8 assists per game.
- Simons is reliable from three-point range and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Portland's leader in steals and blocks is Nurkic with 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.
How To Watch
March
25
2022
Houston Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
