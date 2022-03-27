How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (19-55) go up against the Portland Trail Blazers (27-46) on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
Betting Information for Rockets vs. Trail Blazers
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Rockets
- The 108.9 points per game the Rockets put up are 5.7 fewer points than the Trail Blazers give up (114.6).
- Houston has a 15-8 record when putting up more than 114.6 points.
- When Portland allows fewer than 108.9 points, it is 18-7.
- The Trail Blazers' 107.2 points per game are 10.7 fewer points than the 117.9 the Rockets allow.
- Portland is 11-4 when it scores more than 117.9 points.
- Houston has a 7-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.2 points.
- The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 30th.
- The Rockets average 9.4 offensive boards per game, one rebound fewer than the Trail Blazers.
- The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 23rd.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The Rockets leader in points and rebounds is Christian Wood, who scores 18 points and pulls down 10.1 rebounds per game.
- Kevin Porter Jr. is Houston's best passer, distributing 5.9 assists per game while scoring 13.9 PPG.
- The Rockets get the most three-point shooting production out of Porter, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
- Porter is Houston's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Wood leads them in blocks with one per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons averages enough points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 11.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 15 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.
- Simons is reliable from deep and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Nurkic's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) lead Portland defensively.
How To Watch
