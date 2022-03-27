Mar 25, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (2) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Rockets won 125-106. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (19-55) go up against the Portland Trail Blazers (27-46) on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Trail Blazers

Favorite Spread Total Rockets -4 231.5 points

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Rockets

The 108.9 points per game the Rockets put up are 5.7 fewer points than the Trail Blazers give up (114.6).

Houston has a 15-8 record when putting up more than 114.6 points.

When Portland allows fewer than 108.9 points, it is 18-7.

The Trail Blazers' 107.2 points per game are 10.7 fewer points than the 117.9 the Rockets allow.

Portland is 11-4 when it scores more than 117.9 points.

Houston has a 7-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.2 points.

The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 30th.

The Rockets average 9.4 offensive boards per game, one rebound fewer than the Trail Blazers.

Rockets Players to Watch

The Rockets leader in points and rebounds is Christian Wood, who scores 18 points and pulls down 10.1 rebounds per game.

Kevin Porter Jr. is Houston's best passer, distributing 5.9 assists per game while scoring 13.9 PPG.

The Rockets get the most three-point shooting production out of Porter, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.

Porter is Houston's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Wood leads them in blocks with one per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch