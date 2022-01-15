Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

Jan 12, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) and San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) watch the loose ball during the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (12-31) go up against the Sacramento Kings (17-27) at Golden 1 Center on Friday, January 14, 2022. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Kings

Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022

Friday, January 14, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Kings

Favorite Spread Total Kings -5 239 points

Key Stats for Kings vs. Rockets

The 109.3 points per game the Kings score are 7.3 fewer points than the Rockets allow (116.6).

Sacramento has an 11-2 record when putting up more than 116.6 points.

Houston is 5-7 when giving up fewer than 109.3 points.

The Rockets' 107.9 points per game are 5.7 fewer points than the 113.6 the Kings give up to opponents.

Houston is 11-5 when it scores more than 113.6 points.

Sacramento's record is 6-7 when it gives up fewer than 107.9 points.

The Rockets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 18th.

The Kings grab 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.8 more rebounds than the Rockets average (9.6).

Kings Players to Watch

The Kings scoring leader is De'Aaron Fox, who averages 20.9 per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Sacramento's leading rebounder is Harrison Barnes averaging 6.1 boards per game and its best passer is Tyrese Haliburton and his 7.0 assists per game.

Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Haliburton is Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

Rockets Players to Watch