Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) is defended by Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (18-27) face the Houston Rockets (12-32) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Kings

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Kings

Kings vs Rockets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Kings

-5.5

240 points

Key Stats for Kings vs. Rockets

  • The Kings score 7.1 fewer points per game (109.7) than the Rockets give up (116.8).
  • Sacramento has a 12-2 record when putting up more than 116.8 points.
  • When Houston gives up fewer than 109.7 points, it is 5-7.
  • The Rockets' 108.1 points per game are 5.5 fewer points than the 113.6 the Kings give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 113.6 points, Houston is 11-6.
  • Sacramento's record is 6-9 when it allows fewer than 108.1 points.
  • The Kings are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 27th.
  • The Kings' 10.5 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.9 more rebounds than the Rockets average per game (9.6).
  • The Rockets are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at ninth.

Kings Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Kings this season is De'Aaron Fox, who averages 21.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.
  • Harrison Barnes leads Sacramento in rebounding, averaging 6.2 per game, while Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.1 in each contest.
  • The Kings get the most three-point shooting production out of Buddy Hield, who knocks down 3.6 threes per game.
  • Haliburton is a standout on the defensive end for Sacramento, leading the team in steals with 1.7 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.
  • Houston's assist leader is Eric Gordon with 3.3 per game. He also scores 14.9 points per game and tacks on 1.8 rebounds per game.
  • Gordon knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
  • Houston's leader in steals is Jae'Sean Tate with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.9 per game.

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Houston Rockets at Sacramento Kings

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
