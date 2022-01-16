Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

Jan 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) is defended by Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (18-27) face the Houston Rockets (12-32) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Kings

Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Sunday, January 16, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Kings

Favorite Spread Total Kings -5.5 240 points

Key Stats for Kings vs. Rockets

The Kings score 7.1 fewer points per game (109.7) than the Rockets give up (116.8).

Sacramento has a 12-2 record when putting up more than 116.8 points.

When Houston gives up fewer than 109.7 points, it is 5-7.

The Rockets' 108.1 points per game are 5.5 fewer points than the 113.6 the Kings give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.6 points, Houston is 11-6.

Sacramento's record is 6-9 when it allows fewer than 108.1 points.

The Kings are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 27th.

The Kings' 10.5 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.9 more rebounds than the Rockets average per game (9.6).

The Rockets are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at ninth.

Kings Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Kings this season is De'Aaron Fox, who averages 21.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.

Harrison Barnes leads Sacramento in rebounding, averaging 6.2 per game, while Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.1 in each contest.

The Kings get the most three-point shooting production out of Buddy Hield, who knocks down 3.6 threes per game.

Haliburton is a standout on the defensive end for Sacramento, leading the team in steals with 1.7 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch