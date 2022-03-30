Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (27-49) take on the Houston Rockets (20-56) on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Kings
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Kings
- The Kings put up 7.3 fewer points per game (110.4) than the Rockets give up (117.7).
- When Sacramento scores more than 117.7 points, it is 14-7.
- Houston has a 10-11 record when giving up fewer than 110.4 points.
- The Rockets put up an average of 109.2 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 115.8 the Kings allow.
- Houston has put together a 13-9 record in games it scores more than 115.8 points.
- Sacramento is 11-14 when it gives up fewer than 109.2 points.
- The Kings are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Rockets allow to opponents.
- Sacramento is 17-13 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
- The Rockets have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points fewer than the 48.1% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.
- Houston has compiled a 14-10 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.1% from the field.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings in points and assists per game, scoring 23.2 points and distributing 5.6 assists.
- Sacramento's best rebounder is Harrison Barnes, who averages 5.7 boards per game in addition to his 16.8 PPG average.
- The Kings get the most three-point shooting production out of Barnes, who makes 1.9 threes per game.
- The Sacramento steals leader is Fox, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chimezie Metu, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
- Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with six per game. He also records 14.1 points per game and grabs 4.1 rebounds per game.
- Porter is the most prolific from deep for the Rockets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Porter (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (one block per game) is the block leader.
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/18/2022
Celtics
L 126-97
Home
3/20/2022
Suns
L 127-124
Home
3/23/2022
Pacers
W 110-109
Away
3/26/2022
Magic
W 114-110
Away
3/28/2022
Heat
L 123-100
Away
3/30/2022
Rockets
-
Away
4/1/2022
Rockets
-
Away
4/3/2022
Warriors
-
Home
4/5/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
4/9/2022
Clippers
-
Away
4/10/2022
Suns
-
Away
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/21/2022
Wizards
W 115-97
Home
3/23/2022
Mavericks
L 110-91
Away
3/25/2022
Trail Blazers
W 125-106
Away
3/26/2022
Trail Blazers
W 115-98
Away
3/28/2022
Spurs
L 123-120
Home
3/30/2022
Kings
-
Home
4/1/2022
Kings
-
Home
4/3/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
4/5/2022
Nets
-
Away
4/8/2022
Raptors
-
Away
4/10/2022
Hawks
-
Home
