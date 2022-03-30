Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 25, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (2) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Rockets won 125-106. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 25, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (2) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Rockets won 125-106. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (27-49) take on the Houston Rockets (20-56) on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Kings

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Kings

  • The Kings put up 7.3 fewer points per game (110.4) than the Rockets give up (117.7).
  • When Sacramento scores more than 117.7 points, it is 14-7.
  • Houston has a 10-11 record when giving up fewer than 110.4 points.
  • The Rockets put up an average of 109.2 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 115.8 the Kings allow.
  • Houston has put together a 13-9 record in games it scores more than 115.8 points.
  • Sacramento is 11-14 when it gives up fewer than 109.2 points.
  • The Kings are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Rockets allow to opponents.
  • Sacramento is 17-13 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
  • The Rockets have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points fewer than the 48.1% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.
  • Houston has compiled a 14-10 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.1% from the field.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings in points and assists per game, scoring 23.2 points and distributing 5.6 assists.
  • Sacramento's best rebounder is Harrison Barnes, who averages 5.7 boards per game in addition to his 16.8 PPG average.
  • The Kings get the most three-point shooting production out of Barnes, who makes 1.9 threes per game.
  • The Sacramento steals leader is Fox, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chimezie Metu, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
  • Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with six per game. He also records 14.1 points per game and grabs 4.1 rebounds per game.
  • Porter is the most prolific from deep for the Rockets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
  • Porter (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (one block per game) is the block leader.

Kings Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/18/2022

Celtics

L 126-97

Home

3/20/2022

Suns

L 127-124

Home

3/23/2022

Pacers

W 110-109

Away

3/26/2022

Magic

W 114-110

Away

3/28/2022

Heat

L 123-100

Away

3/30/2022

Rockets

-

Away

4/1/2022

Rockets

-

Away

4/3/2022

Warriors

-

Home

4/5/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

4/9/2022

Clippers

-

Away

4/10/2022

Suns

-

Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/21/2022

Wizards

W 115-97

Home

3/23/2022

Mavericks

L 110-91

Away

3/25/2022

Trail Blazers

W 125-106

Away

3/26/2022

Trail Blazers

W 115-98

Away

3/28/2022

Spurs

L 123-120

Home

3/30/2022

Kings

-

Home

4/1/2022

Kings

-

Home

4/3/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

4/5/2022

Nets

-

Away

4/8/2022

Raptors

-

Away

4/10/2022

Hawks

-

Home

How To Watch

March
30
2022

Sacramento Kings at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 25, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (2) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Rockets won 125-106. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots the ball over Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the second quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 18, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gets fouled by Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris (8) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Thunder rookie Josh Giddey will be sidelined for at least another two weeks with right hip soreness. giddey
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
USATSI_17666213
College Softball

Loyola Marymount at Fresno State in College Softball

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
imago1008235435h
Baloncesto Nacional de Argentina

How to Watch Argentino vs. Quimsa

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
USATSI_17972701
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies at Spurs

By Matthew Beighle34 minutes ago
USATSI_17978578
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch Costa Rica vs. USMNT 2022 World Cup Qualifying

By Adam Childs34 minutes ago
USATSI_16454132
Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

How to Watch Team Gold vs Team Purple in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

By Adam Childs34 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy