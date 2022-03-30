Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

Mar 25, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (2) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Rockets won 125-106. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (27-49) take on the Houston Rockets (20-56) on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Kings

Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Kings

The Kings put up 7.3 fewer points per game (110.4) than the Rockets give up (117.7).

When Sacramento scores more than 117.7 points, it is 14-7.

Houston has a 10-11 record when giving up fewer than 110.4 points.

The Rockets put up an average of 109.2 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 115.8 the Kings allow.

Houston has put together a 13-9 record in games it scores more than 115.8 points.

Sacramento is 11-14 when it gives up fewer than 109.2 points.

The Kings are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Rockets allow to opponents.

Sacramento is 17-13 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Rockets have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points fewer than the 48.1% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.

Houston has compiled a 14-10 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.1% from the field.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings in points and assists per game, scoring 23.2 points and distributing 5.6 assists.

Sacramento's best rebounder is Harrison Barnes, who averages 5.7 boards per game in addition to his 16.8 PPG average.

The Kings get the most three-point shooting production out of Barnes, who makes 1.9 threes per game.

The Sacramento steals leader is Fox, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chimezie Metu, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with six per game. He also records 14.1 points per game and grabs 4.1 rebounds per game.

Porter is the most prolific from deep for the Rockets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

Porter (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (one block per game) is the block leader.

Kings Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/18/2022 Celtics L 126-97 Home 3/20/2022 Suns L 127-124 Home 3/23/2022 Pacers W 110-109 Away 3/26/2022 Magic W 114-110 Away 3/28/2022 Heat L 123-100 Away 3/30/2022 Rockets - Away 4/1/2022 Rockets - Away 4/3/2022 Warriors - Home 4/5/2022 Pelicans - Home 4/9/2022 Clippers - Away 4/10/2022 Suns - Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule