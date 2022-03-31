Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (28-49) take on the Houston Rockets (20-57) at Toyota Center on Friday, April 1, 2022. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Kings
- Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Kings
- The Rockets score 109.3 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 115.8 the Kings give up.
- Houston is 13-10 when scoring more than 115.8 points.
- Sacramento has an 11-14 record when giving up fewer than 109.3 points.
- The Kings score an average of 110.5 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 117.7 the Rockets give up.
- Sacramento has put together a 15-7 record in games it scores more than 117.7 points.
- Houston's record is 10-11 when it gives up fewer than 110.5 points.
- The Rockets are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 48.0% the Kings allow to opponents.
- In games Houston shoots better than 48.0% from the field, it is 14-11 overall.
- The Kings have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points below the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Rockets have averaged.
- Sacramento is 17-13 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Rockets is Christian Wood, who accumulates 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
- Kevin Porter Jr. is Houston's best passer, distributing 6.1 assists per game while scoring 14.4 PPG.
- Porter makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rockets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- Porter and Wood lead Houston on the defensive end, with Porter leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Wood in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- The Kings' De'Aaron Fox racks up enough points (23.2 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Harrison Barnes grabs 5.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.7 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
- Barnes is consistent from distance and leads the Kings with 1.9 made threes per game.
- Sacramento's leader in steals is Fox (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chimezie Metu (0.5 per game).
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/23/2022
Mavericks
L 110-91
Away
3/25/2022
Trail Blazers
W 125-106
Away
3/26/2022
Trail Blazers
W 115-98
Away
3/28/2022
Spurs
L 123-120
Home
3/30/2022
Kings
L 121-118
Home
4/1/2022
Kings
-
Home
4/3/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
4/5/2022
Nets
-
Away
4/8/2022
Raptors
-
Away
4/10/2022
Hawks
-
Home
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Suns
L 127-124
Home
3/23/2022
Pacers
W 110-109
Away
3/26/2022
Magic
W 114-110
Away
3/28/2022
Heat
L 123-100
Away
3/30/2022
Rockets
W 121-118
Away
4/1/2022
Rockets
-
Away
4/3/2022
Warriors
-
Home
4/5/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
4/9/2022
Clippers
-
Away
4/10/2022
Suns
-
Away
