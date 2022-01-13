Jan 5, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) battle for the ball during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (15-25) take a three-game slide into a home matchup with the Houston Rockets (11-31), who have lost three straight as well. The contest begins at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Spurs

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Spurs

Favorite Spread Total Spurs -7 233 points

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Rockets

The Spurs put up 5.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than the Rockets allow (116.4).

When San Antonio totals more than 116.4 points, it is 6-3.

Houston has a 6-7 record when giving up fewer than 110.5 points.

The Rockets score only 3.4 fewer points per game (107.5) than the Spurs allow (110.9).

Houston is 10-8 when it scores more than 110.9 points.

San Antonio's record is 10-4 when it allows fewer than 107.5 points.

The Rockets are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at seventh.

The Spurs average 11.1 offensive boards per game, more than the Rockets by 1.4 rebounds per contest.

The Rockets are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at fifth.

Spurs Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who scores 18.4 points and dishes out 8.9 assists per game.

Jakob Poeltl leads San Antonio in rebounding, pulling down 8.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 12.4 points a contest.

Devin Vassell leads the Spurs in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Murray and Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch