The San Antonio Spurs (17-30) will look to stop a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Houston Rockets (14-33) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Spurs

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Spurs

The Spurs put up 5.9 fewer points per game (110.4) than the Rockets allow (116.3).

San Antonio is 7-4 when scoring more than 116.3 points.

Houston has a 6-8 record when giving up fewer than 110.4 points.

The Rockets average just 2.8 fewer points per game (108.3) than the Spurs allow (111.1).

When it scores more than 111.1 points, Houston is 13-7.

San Antonio has a 12-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.3 points.

This season, the Spurs have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Rockets' opponents have knocked down.

San Antonio is 12-8 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Rockets have shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Spurs have averaged.

Houston has compiled a 12-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who scores 19.3 points and dishes out 9.0 assists per game.

San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 9.1 boards per game in addition to his 12.8 PPG average.

Keldon Johnson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.

Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Poeltl leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood puts up 17.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Eric Gordon dishes out more assists than any other Houston player with 3.2 per game. He also averages 14.8 points and grabs 1.9 rebounds per game.

Gordon is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Rockets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Jae'Sean Tate (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/15/2022 Clippers W 101-94 Home 1/17/2022 Suns L 121-107 Home 1/19/2022 Thunder W 118-96 Home 1/21/2022 Nets L 117-102 Home 1/23/2022 76ers L 115-109 Home 1/25/2022 Rockets - Away 1/26/2022 Grizzlies - Home 1/28/2022 Bulls - Home 1/30/2022 Suns - Away 2/1/2022 Warriors - Home 2/3/2022 Heat - Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule