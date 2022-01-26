How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (17-30) will look to stop a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Houston Rockets (14-33) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Spurs
- The Spurs put up 5.9 fewer points per game (110.4) than the Rockets allow (116.3).
- San Antonio is 7-4 when scoring more than 116.3 points.
- Houston has a 6-8 record when giving up fewer than 110.4 points.
- The Rockets average just 2.8 fewer points per game (108.3) than the Spurs allow (111.1).
- When it scores more than 111.1 points, Houston is 13-7.
- San Antonio has a 12-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.3 points.
- This season, the Spurs have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Rockets' opponents have knocked down.
- San Antonio is 12-8 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Rockets have shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Spurs have averaged.
- Houston has compiled a 12-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
Spurs Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who scores 19.3 points and dishes out 9.0 assists per game.
- San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 9.1 boards per game in addition to his 12.8 PPG average.
- Keldon Johnson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
- Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Poeltl leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood puts up 17.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Eric Gordon dishes out more assists than any other Houston player with 3.2 per game. He also averages 14.8 points and grabs 1.9 rebounds per game.
- Gordon is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Rockets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Jae'Sean Tate (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/15/2022
Clippers
W 101-94
Home
1/17/2022
Suns
L 121-107
Home
1/19/2022
Thunder
W 118-96
Home
1/21/2022
Nets
L 117-102
Home
1/23/2022
76ers
L 115-109
Home
1/25/2022
Rockets
-
Away
1/26/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
1/28/2022
Bulls
-
Home
1/30/2022
Suns
-
Away
2/1/2022
Warriors
-
Home
2/3/2022
Heat
-
Home
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
Spurs
W 128-124
Away
1/14/2022
Kings
L 126-114
Away
1/16/2022
Kings
W 118-112
Away
1/19/2022
Jazz
W 116-111
Away
1/21/2022
Warriors
L 105-103
Away
1/25/2022
Spurs
-
Home
1/28/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
1/31/2022
Warriors
-
Home
2/2/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
2/4/2022
Spurs
-
Away
2/6/2022
Pelicans
-
Home