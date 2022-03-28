Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

Mar 26, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) blocks New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) during the second half at the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (30-44) hope to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (20-55) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Toyota Center. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Spurs

Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022

Monday, March 28, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Spurs

The Spurs record 112.9 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 117.6 the Rockets allow.

San Antonio is 15-7 when scoring more than 117.6 points.

When Houston gives up fewer than 112.9 points, it is 14-13.

The Rockets score only 4.2 fewer points per game (109.0) than the Spurs give up to opponents (113.2).

Houston has put together a 19-10 record in games it scores more than 113.2 points.

San Antonio has a 19-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.0 points.

This season, the Spurs have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Rockets' opponents have knocked down.

San Antonio is 18-10 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Rockets' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Spurs have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Houston has an 18-15 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who scores 20.8 points per game along with 9.3 assists.

San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 9.2 boards per game in addition to his 13.5 PPG average.

Keldon Johnson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Murray and Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood averages 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 6.0 per game. He also records 13.9 points per game and adds 4.0 rebounds per game.

Porter makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.

Houston's leader in steals is Porter with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 1.0 per game.

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/16/2022 Thunder W 122-120 Home 3/18/2022 Pelicans L 124-91 Home 3/20/2022 Warriors W 110-108 Away 3/23/2022 Trail Blazers W 133-96 Away 3/26/2022 Pelicans W 107-103 Away 3/28/2022 Rockets - Away 3/30/2022 Grizzlies - Home 4/1/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 4/3/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 4/5/2022 Nuggets - Away 4/7/2022 Timberwolves - Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule