Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 26, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) blocks New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) during the second half at the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (30-44) hope to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (20-55) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Toyota Center. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Spurs

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Spurs

  • The Spurs record 112.9 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 117.6 the Rockets allow.
  • San Antonio is 15-7 when scoring more than 117.6 points.
  • When Houston gives up fewer than 112.9 points, it is 14-13.
  • The Rockets score only 4.2 fewer points per game (109.0) than the Spurs give up to opponents (113.2).
  • Houston has put together a 19-10 record in games it scores more than 113.2 points.
  • San Antonio has a 19-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.0 points.
  • This season, the Spurs have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Rockets' opponents have knocked down.
  • San Antonio is 18-10 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
  • The Rockets' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Spurs have allowed to their opponents.
  • This season, Houston has an 18-15 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who scores 20.8 points per game along with 9.3 assists.
  • San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 9.2 boards per game in addition to his 13.5 PPG average.
  • Keldon Johnson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • Murray and Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • Christian Wood averages 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 6.0 per game. He also records 13.9 points per game and adds 4.0 rebounds per game.
  • Porter makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
  • Houston's leader in steals is Porter with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 1.0 per game.

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/16/2022

Thunder

W 122-120

Home

3/18/2022

Pelicans

L 124-91

Home

3/20/2022

Warriors

W 110-108

Away

3/23/2022

Trail Blazers

W 133-96

Away

3/26/2022

Pelicans

W 107-103

Away

3/28/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/30/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

4/1/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

4/3/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

4/5/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

4/7/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Grizzlies

L 122-98

Home

3/21/2022

Wizards

W 115-97

Home

3/23/2022

Mavericks

L 110-91

Away

3/25/2022

Trail Blazers

W 125-106

Away

3/26/2022

Trail Blazers

W 115-98

Away

3/28/2022

Spurs

-

Home

3/30/2022

Kings

-

Home

4/1/2022

Kings

-

Home

4/3/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

4/5/2022

Nets

-

Away

4/8/2022

Raptors

-

Away

How To Watch

March
28
2022

San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
