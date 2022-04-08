Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

Mar 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ Elleby (16) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (20-60) will try to end a five-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Toronto Raptors (46-33) on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Raptors

Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022

Friday, April 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Raptors

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -14.5 228.5 points

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Rockets

The Raptors record 109.4 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 118.1 the Rockets give up.

Toronto has a 17-3 record when scoring more than 118.1 points.

Houston is 9-9 when allowing fewer than 109.4 points.

The Rockets score only 2.7 more points per game (109.6) than the Raptors allow their opponents to score (106.9).

When it scores more than 106.9 points, Houston is 19-25.

Toronto has a 36-13 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.6 points.

The Raptors are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 30th.

The Raptors average 13.4 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Rockets by 3.7 rebounds per contest.

The Rockets are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.

Raptors Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors in scoring and rebounding, putting up 22.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Toronto's best passer is Fred VanVleet, who averages 6.7 assists per game to go with his 20.3 PPG scoring average.

The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who makes 3.7 threes per game.

VanVleet is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Chris Boucher leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

