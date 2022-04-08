Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ Elleby (16) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (20-60) will try to end a five-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Toronto Raptors (46-33) on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Raptors

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Raptors

Raptors vs Rockets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Raptors

-14.5

228.5 points

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Rockets

  • The Raptors record 109.4 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 118.1 the Rockets give up.
  • Toronto has a 17-3 record when scoring more than 118.1 points.
  • Houston is 9-9 when allowing fewer than 109.4 points.
  • The Rockets score only 2.7 more points per game (109.6) than the Raptors allow their opponents to score (106.9).
  • When it scores more than 106.9 points, Houston is 19-25.
  • Toronto has a 36-13 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.6 points.
  • The Raptors are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 30th.
  • The Raptors average 13.4 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Rockets by 3.7 rebounds per contest.
  • The Rockets are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors in scoring and rebounding, putting up 22.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
  • Toronto's best passer is Fred VanVleet, who averages 6.7 assists per game to go with his 20.3 PPG scoring average.
  • The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who makes 3.7 threes per game.
  • VanVleet is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Chris Boucher leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
  • Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 6.2 per game. He also scores 15.1 points per game and grabs 4.2 rebounds per game.
  • Porter is reliable from distance and leads the Rockets with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Houston's leader in steals is Porter with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 1.0 per game.

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Houston Rockets at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
