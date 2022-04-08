Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (20-60) will try to end a five-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Toronto Raptors (46-33) on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Rockets vs. Raptors
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Raptors
-14.5
228.5 points
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Rockets
- The Raptors record 109.4 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 118.1 the Rockets give up.
- Toronto has a 17-3 record when scoring more than 118.1 points.
- Houston is 9-9 when allowing fewer than 109.4 points.
- The Rockets score only 2.7 more points per game (109.6) than the Raptors allow their opponents to score (106.9).
- When it scores more than 106.9 points, Houston is 19-25.
- Toronto has a 36-13 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.6 points.
- The Raptors are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 30th.
- The Raptors average 13.4 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Rockets by 3.7 rebounds per contest.
- The Rockets are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors in scoring and rebounding, putting up 22.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
- Toronto's best passer is Fred VanVleet, who averages 6.7 assists per game to go with his 20.3 PPG scoring average.
- The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who makes 3.7 threes per game.
- VanVleet is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Chris Boucher leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
- Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 6.2 per game. He also scores 15.1 points per game and grabs 4.2 rebounds per game.
- Porter is reliable from distance and leads the Rockets with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Houston's leader in steals is Porter with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 1.0 per game.
