Everyone will get another look at the dynamic Jalen Green as the Rockets take on the Raptors in NBA Summer League action.

Coming into the 2021 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, everyone's eyes were focused on two players in particular. Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green were always going to steal the show after being drafted No. 1 and No. 2 overall by the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets respectively. So far in Summer League play, Green has been dynamic and entertaining, to say the least.

Green and the Rockets are now set to take on the Toronto Raptors and No. 4 overall pick Scottie Barnes in their next matchup. It should be an entertaining game to watch.

During the Rockets' last game against Cunningham and the Pistons, Green led his team to a 111-91 win. He scored 25 points on 6-for-11 shooting and also knocked down 10 of his 11 free-throw attempts. Along with Green, fellow rookie Alperen Sengun scored 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds, blocked four shots, and dished out three assists.

Houston could very well have a "Big Two" forming between their two rookies.

For the Raptors, they lost to the Golden State Warriors 90-84 in their last game. Barnes struggled with his shot, connecting on just two of his eight attempts, but he scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the loss. Precious Achiuwa, who was acquired by Toronto in the sign-and-trade sending Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat, scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for a double-double.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:00pm ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

You can watch Rockets vs. Raptors online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Make sure to tune into this matchup. Having the opportunity to watch Jalen Green and Scottie Barnes go at it is one that should not be missed out on.

Regional restrictions may apply.