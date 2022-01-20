Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as he passes the ball in the second half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (29-15) play the Houston Rockets (13-32) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Jazz

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Jazz

Jazz vs Rockets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Jazz

-13.5

230.5 points

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Rockets

  • The 114.9 points per game the Jazz score are the same as the Rockets allow.
  • Utah has an 18-2 record when putting up more than 116.7 points.
  • When Houston gives up fewer than 114.9 points, it is 9-10.
  • The Rockets score just 1.0 more point per game (108.3) than the Jazz allow their opponents to score (107.3).
  • When it scores more than 107.3 points, Houston is 12-10.
  • Utah's record is 23-4 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.
  • The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 27th.
  • The Jazz grab 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 more rebounds than the Rockets average (9.5).
  • The Rockets are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 14th.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.5 per contest to go with 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
  • Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 15.2 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.3 assists per game.
  • Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
  • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
  • Eric Gordon's assist statline paces Houston; he dishes out 3.3 assists per game.
  • Gordon is reliable from deep and leads the Rockets with 2.4 made threes per game.
  • Jae'Sean Tate (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
NBA

