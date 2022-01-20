Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as he passes the ball in the second half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (29-15) play the Houston Rockets (13-32) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Jazz

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Jazz

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -13.5 230.5 points

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Rockets

The 114.9 points per game the Jazz score are the same as the Rockets allow.

Utah has an 18-2 record when putting up more than 116.7 points.

When Houston gives up fewer than 114.9 points, it is 9-10.

The Rockets score just 1.0 more point per game (108.3) than the Jazz allow their opponents to score (107.3).

When it scores more than 107.3 points, Houston is 12-10.

Utah's record is 23-4 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.

The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 27th.

The Jazz grab 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 more rebounds than the Rockets average (9.5).

The Rockets are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 14th.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.5 per contest to go with 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 15.2 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.3 assists per game.

Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch