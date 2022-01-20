How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (29-15) play the Houston Rockets (13-32) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Vivint Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Rockets vs. Jazz
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Jazz
-13.5
230.5 points
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Rockets
- The 114.9 points per game the Jazz score are the same as the Rockets allow.
- Utah has an 18-2 record when putting up more than 116.7 points.
- When Houston gives up fewer than 114.9 points, it is 9-10.
- The Rockets score just 1.0 more point per game (108.3) than the Jazz allow their opponents to score (107.3).
- When it scores more than 107.3 points, Houston is 12-10.
- Utah's record is 23-4 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.
- The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 27th.
- The Jazz grab 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 more rebounds than the Rockets average (9.5).
- The Rockets are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 14th.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.5 per contest to go with 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
- Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 15.2 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.3 assists per game.
- Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
- Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
- Eric Gordon's assist statline paces Houston; he dishes out 3.3 assists per game.
- Gordon is reliable from deep and leads the Rockets with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Jae'Sean Tate (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
