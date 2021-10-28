Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/28/2021

Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 26, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) shoots as Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) defends during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Jazz (3-0) hope to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Toyota Center. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Jazz

    Key Stats for Rockets vs. Jazz

    • Last year, the 116.4 points per game the Jazz recorded were only 0.3 fewer points than the Rockets allowed (116.7).
    • Utah went 29-6 last season when scoring more than 116.7 points.
    • Houston went 15-19 last season when allowing fewer than 116.4 points.
    • The Rockets put up only 1.6 more points per game last year (108.8) than the Jazz allowed (107.2).
    • Houston went 12-22 last season when it scored more than 107.2 points.
    • Utah went 35-4 last season when it allowed fewer than 108.8 points.
    • The Jazz shot 46.8% from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 48.0% the Rockets allowed to opponents.
    • In games Utah shot better than 48.0% from the field, it went 24-1 overall.
    • The Rockets shot at a 44.4% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Jazz averaged.
    • Houston put together a 12-21 straight up record in games it shot over 44.7% from the field.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • Donovan Mitchell averaged 26.4 points per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game last season.
    • Rudy Gobert pulled down 13.5 rebounds per game, while Mike Conley averaged 6.0 assists per contest.
    • Mitchell knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest a season ago.
    • Conley averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Gobert compiled 2.7 rejections per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Jae'Sean Tate averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game last season.
    • Daniel Theis grabbed 5.5 rebounds per game, while D.J. Augustin notched 3.3 assists per contest.
    • Augustin hit an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Tate averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Theis notched 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Jazz Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Thunder

    W 107-86

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Kings

    W 110-101

    Away

    10/26/2021

    Nuggets

    W 122-110

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 124-106

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Thunder

    W 124-91

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Celtics

    L 107-97

    Home

    10/26/2021

    Mavericks

    L 116-106

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    28
    2021

    Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
