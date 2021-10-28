Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/28/2021

Oct 26, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) shoots as Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) defends during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (3-0) hope to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Toyota Center. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Jazz

Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021

Thursday, October 28, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Jazz

Last year, the 116.4 points per game the Jazz recorded were only 0.3 fewer points than the Rockets allowed (116.7).

Utah went 29-6 last season when scoring more than 116.7 points.

Houston went 15-19 last season when allowing fewer than 116.4 points.

The Rockets put up only 1.6 more points per game last year (108.8) than the Jazz allowed (107.2).

Houston went 12-22 last season when it scored more than 107.2 points.

Utah went 35-4 last season when it allowed fewer than 108.8 points.

The Jazz shot 46.8% from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 48.0% the Rockets allowed to opponents.

In games Utah shot better than 48.0% from the field, it went 24-1 overall.

The Rockets shot at a 44.4% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Jazz averaged.

Houston put together a 12-21 straight up record in games it shot over 44.7% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell averaged 26.4 points per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game last season.

Rudy Gobert pulled down 13.5 rebounds per game, while Mike Conley averaged 6.0 assists per contest.

Mitchell knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest a season ago.

Conley averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Gobert compiled 2.7 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Jae'Sean Tate averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game last season.

Daniel Theis grabbed 5.5 rebounds per game, while D.J. Augustin notched 3.3 assists per contest.

Augustin hit an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Tate averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Theis notched 0.9 blocks per contest.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Thunder W 107-86 Home 10/22/2021 Kings W 110-101 Away 10/26/2021 Nuggets W 122-110 Home 10/28/2021 Rockets - Away 10/30/2021 Bulls - Away 10/31/2021 Bucks - Away 11/2/2021 Kings - Home 11/4/2021 Hawks - Away 11/6/2021 Heat - Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule