Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/28/2021

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (3-0) hope to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Toyota Center. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Jazz
- Last year, the 116.4 points per game the Jazz recorded were only 0.3 fewer points than the Rockets allowed (116.7).
- Utah went 29-6 last season when scoring more than 116.7 points.
- Houston went 15-19 last season when allowing fewer than 116.4 points.
- The Rockets put up only 1.6 more points per game last year (108.8) than the Jazz allowed (107.2).
- Houston went 12-22 last season when it scored more than 107.2 points.
- Utah went 35-4 last season when it allowed fewer than 108.8 points.
- The Jazz shot 46.8% from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 48.0% the Rockets allowed to opponents.
- In games Utah shot better than 48.0% from the field, it went 24-1 overall.
- The Rockets shot at a 44.4% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Jazz averaged.
- Houston put together a 12-21 straight up record in games it shot over 44.7% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell averaged 26.4 points per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game last season.
- Rudy Gobert pulled down 13.5 rebounds per game, while Mike Conley averaged 6.0 assists per contest.
- Mitchell knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest a season ago.
- Conley averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Gobert compiled 2.7 rejections per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Jae'Sean Tate averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game last season.
- Daniel Theis grabbed 5.5 rebounds per game, while D.J. Augustin notched 3.3 assists per contest.
- Augustin hit an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Tate averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Theis notched 0.9 blocks per contest.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Thunder
W 107-86
Home
10/22/2021
Kings
W 110-101
Away
10/26/2021
Nuggets
W 122-110
Home
10/28/2021
Rockets
-
Away
10/30/2021
Bulls
-
Away
10/31/2021
Bucks
-
Away
11/2/2021
Kings
-
Home
11/4/2021
Hawks
-
Away
11/6/2021
Heat
-
Away
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Timberwolves
L 124-106
Away
10/22/2021
Thunder
W 124-91
Home
10/24/2021
Celtics
L 107-97
Home
10/26/2021
Mavericks
L 116-106
Away
10/28/2021
Jazz
-
Home
10/31/2021
Lakers
-
Away
11/2/2021
Lakers
-
Away
11/4/2021
Suns
-
Away
11/6/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
11/7/2021
Warriors
-
Away
How To Watch
October
28
2021
Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
