Feb 25, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks a shot by Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (15-45) will host the Utah Jazz (38-22) after losing four straight home games. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Jazz

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Jazz

The Jazz average 113.8 points per game, just 4.0 fewer points than the 117.8 the Rockets give up.

Utah is 21-2 when scoring more than 117.8 points.

Houston has an 11-14 record when giving up fewer than 113.8 points.

The Rockets' 108.4 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 107.0 the Jazz allow to opponents.

Houston is 14-16 when it scores more than 107.0 points.

Utah's record is 30-7 when it gives up fewer than 108.4 points.

The Jazz make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).

In games Utah shoots better than 48.3% from the field, it is 19-4 overall.

Houston is 13-15 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, tallying 25.9 points per game to go with 4.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 14.8 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, averaging 5.3 assists in each contest.

Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.2 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.

Jae'Sean Tate records more assists than any other Houston player with 3.1 per game. He also scores 12.5 points and pulls down 5.5 rebounds per game.

Garrison Mathews is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Rockets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Houston's leader in steals is Tate (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.9 per game).

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/11/2022 Magic W 114-99 Home 2/14/2022 Rockets W 135-101 Home 2/16/2022 Lakers L 106-101 Away 2/25/2022 Mavericks W 114-109 Home 2/27/2022 Suns W 118-114 Away 3/2/2022 Rockets - Away 3/4/2022 Pelicans - Away 3/6/2022 Thunder - Away 3/7/2022 Mavericks - Away 3/9/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 3/11/2022 Spurs - Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule