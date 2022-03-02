How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (15-45) will host the Utah Jazz (38-22) after losing four straight home games. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Jazz
- The Jazz average 113.8 points per game, just 4.0 fewer points than the 117.8 the Rockets give up.
- Utah is 21-2 when scoring more than 117.8 points.
- Houston has an 11-14 record when giving up fewer than 113.8 points.
- The Rockets' 108.4 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 107.0 the Jazz allow to opponents.
- Houston is 14-16 when it scores more than 107.0 points.
- Utah's record is 30-7 when it gives up fewer than 108.4 points.
- The Jazz make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).
- In games Utah shoots better than 48.3% from the field, it is 19-4 overall.
- Houston is 13-15 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, tallying 25.9 points per game to go with 4.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
- Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 14.8 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, averaging 5.3 assists in each contest.
- Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.2 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.
- Jae'Sean Tate records more assists than any other Houston player with 3.1 per game. He also scores 12.5 points and pulls down 5.5 rebounds per game.
- Garrison Mathews is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Rockets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Houston's leader in steals is Tate (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.9 per game).
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/11/2022
Magic
W 114-99
Home
2/14/2022
Rockets
W 135-101
Home
2/16/2022
Lakers
L 106-101
Away
2/25/2022
Mavericks
W 114-109
Home
2/27/2022
Suns
W 118-114
Away
3/2/2022
Rockets
-
Away
3/4/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/6/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/7/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
3/9/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
3/11/2022
Spurs
-
Away
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/16/2022
Suns
L 124-121
Away
2/17/2022
Clippers
L 142-111
Away
2/25/2022
Magic
L 119-111
Away
2/27/2022
Clippers
L 99-98
Home
3/1/2022
Clippers
L 113-100
Home
3/2/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/4/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
3/6/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
3/7/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/9/2022
Lakers
-
Home
3/11/2022
Mavericks
-
Home