How to Watch Rockets at Hawks

    December 13, 2021
    How to Watch Houston Rockets at Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In Monday night NBA action, the Rockets are set to travel to Atlanta for a matchup against the Hawks.
    The NBA season continues with a strong slate of games Monday. One intriguing matchup features the Rockets hitting the road to take on the Hawks in Atlanta.

    Game Date: Dec. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

    Live stream the Houston Rockets at Atlanta Hawks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Rockets sport an 8–18 record. They have had a rough year but have shown some signs of being a competitive basketball team in recent weeks. Houston is coming off a 113–106 loss against the Grizzlies in its most recent game.

    On the other side, the Hawks have started the year with a 13–13 record. Trae Young & Co. are looking to string a few wins together to move their way up in the standings. Atlanta is coming off a 113–105 loss against the Nets in its most recent game.

    While the Hawks will be favored to win this matchup, the Rockets are not pushovers. They have won some tough games recently and will look to do so again Monday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    December
    13
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Atlanta Hawks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 4
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

