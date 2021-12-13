How to Watch Rockets at Hawks

In Monday night NBA action, the Rockets are set to travel to Atlanta for a matchup against the Hawks.

How to Watch Houston Rockets at Atlanta Hawks Today:

Game Date: Dec. 13, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Rockets sport an 8–18 record. They have had a rough year but have shown some signs of being a competitive basketball team in recent weeks. Houston is coming off a 113–106 loss against the Grizzlies in its most recent game.

On the other side, the Hawks have started the year with a 13–13 record. Trae Young & Co. are looking to string a few wins together to move their way up in the standings. Atlanta is coming off a 113–105 loss against the Nets in its most recent game.

While the Hawks will be favored to win this matchup, the Rockets are not pushovers. They have won some tough games recently and will look to do so again Monday.

