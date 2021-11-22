How to Watch Rockets at Celtics

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Houston Rockets at Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Celtics have won five of seven and look to have found some semblance of a rhythm after an uneven start to the season.
    Author:

    The Celtics (9–8) come into Monday's game playing well, while the Rockets (1–15) come into town riding a 15-game losing streak. These two teams played earlier this season, with the Celtics winning 107–97 and kicking off the Rockets current losing streak.

    How to Houston Rockets at Boston Celtics today:

    Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Boston

    Watch Houston Rockets at Boston Celtics online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Jayson Tatum went off for 37 points in the Celtics' 130–108 win against the Lakers last Friday.

    During the Celtics current run of positive play, Tatum is averaging 28.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He is getting to the free-throw line 5.7 times per game, which is up from 4.9 in the first 10 games of the season.

    In fact, Tatum has gotten to the line at least seven times in three of the last four games (six in the other), something he did four times in 10 games before.

    Tatum is finding his rhythm and making plays, which could be the difference between a team that gets to the Eastern Conference finals and a team that fizzles out in the first round of the playoffs.

    The Celtics have Jaylen Brown (hamstring), Dennis Schroder (undisclosed), Robert Williams (knee) and Romeo Langford (ankle) listed as day-to-day. The Rockets have Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh) listed as day-to-day.

    The Rockets are 29th in the NBA in assists as a team. They are led by Porter Jr. with 5.1 assists per game (4.2 turnovers per game) and do not seem to have a scheme on offense. They will look to start building around rookie Jalen Green and talented big man Christian Wood.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

