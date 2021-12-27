How to Watch Rockets vs. Hornets

Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Houston Rockets at Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Rockets are on a three-game losing streak as they head on the road to face the Hornets on Monday.
    The last time the Rockets (10–23) and the Hornets (17-17) faced off, the Rockets got the overtime win in one of the most explosive games of the season. Entering Monday's meeting, the Rockets are on a three-game losing streak while the Hornets ended their own losing skid just before Christmas.

    How to Watch Houston Rockets at Charlotte Hornets Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

    Live Stream Houston Rockets at Charlotte Hornets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In Houston's first game against Charlotte, the Rockets made 23 three-pointers and had six players in double figures, including four with 20 points or more. Those 23 made three-pointers are still a season-high for the Rockets.

    Kevin Porter Jr. had his best overall game with 23 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds, and Christian Wood went off for 33 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

    One interesting variable for the Rockets is rookie Jalen Green. When he went out with an injury on Nov. 24, the team went 9–6. The team is 2–17 in games Green starts this season despite his quality play.

    The Hornets have been one of the worst teams in the league at defending the three-point line. They allow the most three-pointers in the league and are 22nd in opponent three-point percentage.

    The Hornets have three players in the Health and Safety Protocol, with Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington and Cody Martin potentially out tonight. For the Rockets, D.J. Augustin is in the protocol.

    How To Watch

    December
    27
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Charlotte Hornets

    TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Nov 15, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Houston Rockets guard/forward Kevin Porter Jr. (3) dribbles as Memphis Grizzles guard Kyle Anderson (1) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
