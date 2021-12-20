How to Watch Rockets vs. Bulls

Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    How to Watch Houston Rockets at Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In Monday night NBA action, the Rockets are ready to travel to Chicago to take on the Bulls.
    There will be quite a few good NBA games on the schedule for fans to watch on Monday night, including this matchup between the Rockets and Bulls, who are set to square off in Chicago.

    How to Watch Houston Rockets at Chicago Bulls Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

    Live stream the Houston Rockets at Chicago Bulls game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Rockets have started off the season with a 10–20 record. They have not been good, but they have not been pushovers either. Houston is coming off a hard-fought 116–107 win over the Pistons in its last outing.

    On the other side, the Bulls have opened up the year with an impressive 18–10 record. They are looking like legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference. Chicago ended up beating LeBron James and the Lakers by a final score of 115–110 in its last game.

    Both of these teams have very talented rosters. Chicago is favored to win this game, but the Rockets will not go down without a fight.

    How To Watch

    December
    20
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 2
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
