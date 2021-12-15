How to Watch Rockets at Cavaliers

Two of the fastest rising teams in the NBA will face off Wednesday, as the Cavaliers host the Rockets.

The Rockets are one of the hottest teams in the entire NBA, putting together an impressive stretch of wins over the past few weeks. On Wednesday night, they’ll head to Cleveland to take on another emerging team in the Cavaliers.

Both of these franchises made selections in the top five of the 2021 NBA Draft following a poor 2020-21 campaign, but they have turned a corner this season.

How to Watch Houston Rockets at Cleveland Cavaliers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 15, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Live Stream: You can stream Houston Rockets at Cleveland Cavaliers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After starting the season looking like one of the worst teams in the NBA, the Rockets have hit their stride. Winning eight of its last 10 games, Houston looks like it could be a dark horse playoff team at this rate.

Over this stretch of wins, the Rockets have been without their emerging rookie star in Jalen Green. However, the collective roster has stepped up and played excellent team basketball, headlined by Christian Wood.

The Cavaliers have been one of the NBA’s most improved teams season-over-season. After winning only 22 games last season, Cleveland has already won 17 games just over one-third of the way through this season.

The Cavs have one of the most dynamic young frontcourts in the league with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. On both ends of the floor, the Cavaliers have been spectacular, earning them a spot in the current playoff picture.

At this point in the season, the Rockets and Cavs are both at a crossroads. Will they continue winning and make a playoff push, or will they regress and once again be a lottery team?

