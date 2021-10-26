How to Watch Rockets at Mavericks

    • October 26, 2021
    How to Watch Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    An NBA showdown takes place in Texas as the Rockets face the Mavericks in Dallas.
    Author:

    The Rockets hit the road Tuesday to take on their in-state rivals the Mavericks in NBA action.

    How to Watch Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks:

    Game Date: Oct. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

    Live stream the Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Rockets have looked rough but have shown some potential. They have a 1–2 record, with their last game being a 107–97 loss against the Celtics. In that game, No. 2 pick Jalen Green racked up 30 points and went 8-for-10 from behind the three-point line.

    On the other side of the court, the Mavericks have started the season with a 1–1 record. They won their last game by a score of 103–95 against the Raptors. Luka Doncic led the way for Dallas with 27 points while Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 points.

    The Mavericks enter this matchup as the favorites to win. However, the Rockets have a young, energetic roster and will look to pull off the upset in the Western Conference.

    This should be a very entertaining team to watch between two talented basketball teams.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    26
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

