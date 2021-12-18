How to Watch Rockets at Pistons

The Rockets and Pistons are set to face off Saturday afternoon in a very intriguing matchup between two hungry young teams.

Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green will be a matchup to watch for years to come. While the Rockets will travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons today, Green will be unable to play. Despite that, this should still be a very entertaining games for fans to watch between two very hungry teams.

How to Watch Houston Rockets at Detroit Pistons Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Ahead of today's matchup, the Rockets have started the season off with a 9-20 record. They haven't been good, but they haven't been a pushover this year either. Last time out, Houston ended up losing to the Knicks by a final score of 116-103.

On the other side of the court, the Pistons have opened up the year in a very similar fashion. They are just 4-23 and appear headed for another top draft pick. Detroit is fresh off of a rough 122-113 loss against the Pacers in its last outing.

Both of these teams are hungry for wins. They are full of young, talented guys who are looking to prove they belong in the NBA. This should be an entertaining game, and fans should make sure to tune in for it.

