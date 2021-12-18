How to Watch Rockets at Pistons

Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Houston Rockets at Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Rockets and Pistons are set to face off Saturday afternoon in a very intriguing matchup between two hungry young teams.
    Author:

    Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green will be a matchup to watch for years to come. While the Rockets will travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons today, Green will be unable to play. Despite that, this should still be a very entertaining games for fans to watch between two very hungry teams.

    How to Watch Houston Rockets at Detroit Pistons Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

    Live stream the Houston Rockets at Detroit Pistons game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of today's matchup, the Rockets have started the season off with a 9-20 record. They haven't been good, but they haven't been a pushover this year either. Last time out, Houston ended up losing to the Knicks by a final score of 116-103.

    On the other side of the court, the Pistons have opened up the year in a very similar fashion. They are just 4-23 and appear headed for another top draft pick. Detroit is fresh off of a rough 122-113 loss against the Pacers in its last outing.

    Both of these teams are hungry for wins. They are full of young, talented guys who are looking to prove they belong in the NBA. This should be an entertaining game, and fans should make sure to tune in for it.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (24) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (24) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots on Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton (33) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets at Pistons

    21 minutes ago
    Juventus
    Soccer

    Bologna vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    21 minutes ago
    st john's
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pittsburgh at St. John's

    21 minutes ago
    memphis
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Tennessee at Memphis

    21 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) reacts after making a basket during overtime against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Butler vs. Purdue

    21 minutes ago
    jackson state
    College Football

    How to Watch The Cricket Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State

    21 minutes ago
    USATSI_13903959
    entertainment

    How to Watch Holiday Hijinks Marathon

    21 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy