How to Watch Rockets at Warriors

The young Rockets will head to San Francisco on Sunday to take on the Warriors in this prime-time NBA matchup.

On Sunday night, the Warriors will look to continue their early-season success when they host the rebuilding Rockets. The game that will feature some of the top veterans in the league on Golden State’s roster against some potential future stars on Houston’s roster.

How to Watch Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors:

Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Warriors have just one loss on the season to this point and are currently on a three-game winning streak. Battling through injury issues, they have found ways to dominate games and pull out win after win.

It’s no surprise that Steph Curry is having yet another spectacular season. He has averaged 25.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest. Jordan Poole has been one of the most improved players in the NBA this season, filling in for Klay Thompson at shooting guard and averaging 17.6 points per game.

Houston is tied for the second-worst record in the entire NBA at 1–8. The Rockets are looking to rebuild the roster following the James Harden trade last season, and they are off to a good start with Jalen Green.

Green is a rookie sensation that has the chance to be one of the league’s best scorers down the road. Through his first nine NBA games, he’s averaged 14.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. As the face of the Rockets, his development will be key for the team moving forward.

While the Warriors will have a day of rest before this matchup, the Rockets will be on the second night of a back-to-back.

Regional restrictions may apply.