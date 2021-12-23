How to Watch Rockets at Pacers

Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    How to Watch Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Thursday night in NBA action, the Rockets will travel to Indiana for a tough matchup against the Pacers.
    Even with COVID-19 threatening the sports world once again, Adam Silver and Co. are still pushing forward. One intriguing NBA game to watch tonight will feature the Rockets traveling to Indiana to take on the Pacers.

    How to Watch Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

    Live stream the Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Rockets have opened the season with a 10-22 record. They have not been good, but Houston has shown signs of progression. Last time out, the Rockets ended up losing to the Bucks by a final score of 126-106.

    On the other side of the court, the Pacers have also struggled to begin the season. They will enter this game with a 13-19 record and a ton of trade rumors surrounding them moving forward. Indiana lost to the Heat by a final score of 125-96 in its last outing.

    Both of these teams are hungry for a win, and this should be a very entertaining game. Indiana is the better team on paper, but the Rockets won't go down without a fight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

