How to Watch Rockets at Clippers

How to Watch Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Thursday night in NBA action, the Rockets are set to travel to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward on Thursday night with a few great matchups for fans to keep an eye on. With the All-Star break set to begin, teams are looking to finish off the first half of the year on a high note. 

One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Rockets traveling to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers.

How to Watch the Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Clippers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream the Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Clippers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Rockets are just 15-42 and are headed for another high draft pick. That isn't something to be upset about, as Houston already has Jalen Green to build around moving forward. The Rockets are fresh off of a 124-121 loss against the Suns in their last game.

On the other side of the court, the Clippers are 29-31 and are clinging to a small chance of a playoff spot. Los Angeles may have to play the rest of the season without both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. In their last game, the Clippers ended up losing to the Suns by a final score of 103-96.

While the Clippers are favored to win this game, the Rockets aren't going to go down without a fight. Both teams have good talent and should put on a good show for the viewers. 

Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Clippers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
