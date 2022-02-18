How to Watch Rockets at Clippers

On Thursday night in NBA action, the Rockets are set to travel to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward on Thursday night with a few great matchups for fans to keep an eye on. With the All-Star break set to begin, teams are looking to finish off the first half of the year on a high note.

One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Rockets traveling to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers.

How to Watch the Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Clippers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Ahead of tonight's game, the Rockets are just 15-42 and are headed for another high draft pick. That isn't something to be upset about, as Houston already has Jalen Green to build around moving forward. The Rockets are fresh off of a 124-121 loss against the Suns in their last game.

On the other side of the court, the Clippers are 29-31 and are clinging to a small chance of a playoff spot. Los Angeles may have to play the rest of the season without both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. In their last game, the Clippers ended up losing to the Suns by a final score of 103-96.

