How to Watch Rockets at Lakers

The rebuilding Houston Rockets head to Los Angeles on Sunday night to take on LeBron James and the Lakers.

After a slow start, the Lakers have bounced back and are now .500 on the season with a 3–3 record. They will have a favorable matchup Sunday as they take on the rebuilding Houston Rockets, who are 1–4 on the season.

How to Watch Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers Today:

Game Date: Oct. 31, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Live Stream Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Lakers added Russell Westbrook and a handful of other veterans to the roster this offseason. If Los Angeles beats the Rockets, the team will have a winning record and will be on a two-game winning streak.

The Rockets have a dynamic young backcourt with Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. to go along with several other quality players like Alperen Sengun and Christian Wood.

John Wall is not playing with the team right now as the team looks for a trade partner so they can deal the point guard. In his absence, Green and Porter Jr. have stepped up to average a combined 26.6 points and 7.8 assists per contest.

The Rockets and Lakers will match up at the Staples Center again Tuesday as they face off in consecutive games.

Regional restrictions may apply.