How to Watch Rockets at Lakers

After the Lakers beat the Rockets on Sunday, can Houston bounce back in the rematch Tuesday night?

The Lakers (4–3) will face the Rockets (1–5) on Tuesday at Staples Center in a rematch of Sunday's game, in which Los Angeles pulled off a 95–85 victory.

How to Watch Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 2, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

In Sunday's win, the Lakers scored their season-low, with Carmelo Anthony leading the team in scoring off the bench with 23 points.

Even with LeBron James shooting just 31.6%, the Lakers still won by double digits because Houston shot just 21.4% from three-point range. Rockets guard Eric Gordon went 4-for-6, but the rest of the team combined to make just two three-pointers.

The Lakers are seventh in the NBA in points per game at 112.6, with Anthony Davis leading the team in scoring with 24.7 points per game. Four Lakers players are averaging double-digit points. Anthony has been one of the biggest surprises, shooting 50% from the floor so far.

Houston is in a rebuilding phase, with rookie guard Jalen Green second on the team in minutes. Green is only shooting 33.7% from the floor so far and 28.6% from three-point range.

