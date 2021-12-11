How to Watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Houston Rockets at Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Saturday, the Rockets will travel to Memphis for a showdown against the Grizzlies.
    The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward on Saturday with quite a few good games for fans to watch. Among those good matchups will be the Rockets traveling to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies. Both teams are hungry for a win and are loaded with young talent.

    How to Watch Houston Rockets at Memphis Grizzlies Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

    Live stream the Houston Rockets at Memphis Grizzlies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into tonight's matchup, the Rockets have rebounded from a brutal start to hold an 8-17 record. They lost to the Bucks last time out by a final score of 123-114. However, prior to that loss, Houston had won an impressive seven straight games.

    On the other side, the Grizzlies are having to play without Ja Morant, who suffered a knee injury. He will be back at some point this year, but they need to keep winning without him. Memphis has a 15-11 record so far and just defeated the Lakers by a final score of 108-95.

    Both of these teams have been playing good basketball of late. No one knows whether or not the Rockets can keep it up, but this should still be an entertaining game to watch.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

