How to Watch Rockets at Grizzlies

The Grizzlies look to move to .500 on the season against the last-place Rockets in NBA action.

The Grizzlies (6-7) sit eighth in Western Conference even after a three-game losing streak. Memphis has a chance to get moving back in the right direction Monday against the Rockets (1–12), the worst team in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Houston Rockets at Memphis Grizzlies Today:

Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

This is the first meeting of these teams this season.

Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies with 26.2 points per game on 48.7% shooting. The 22-year-old guard is also adding 7.4 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game, plus 1.7 steals per contest. Steven Adams leads the Grizzlies in rebounding at 8.8 per game.

The Grizzlies have a net rating of minus-6.9, which ranks as the sixth-worst net rating in the NBA.

Houston has just one win in 13 games this season.

Christian Wood leads the team in scoring at 16.9 points per game, while No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green is second at 13.8 points per game on 35.2% shooting. Green is especially struggling from deep, as he's connected on just 27% of those attempts from three-point range.

Houston has the NBA's fourth-worst net rating at minus-9.0, in large part because the team has the league's worst offensive rating, scoring just 98.9 points per 100 possessions.

