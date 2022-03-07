How to Watch Rockets vs. Heat

In Monday night NBA action, the Rockets travel to Miami to take on the Heat.

The NBA season continues Monday with quite a few good games to watch. With the stretch run of the season underway, teams are pushing to improve their playoff positioning. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Rockets traveling to Miami to take on the Heat.

How to Watch the Houston Rockets at Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: March 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

The Rockets are just 16–48 and are headed for another high draft pick. Adding another young player alongside Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green should help Houston continue to develop.

The Rockets ended up beating the Grizzlies by a final score of 123–112 in their most recent game.

The Heat are 43–22 and are one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference. Miami will look to finish out the season strong. The Heat are coming off of a 99–82 win over the 76ers.

This game should be very entertaining to watch. While the Heat are favored to win, the Rockets are more than capable of pulling off the upset.

