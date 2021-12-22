How to Watch Rockets at Bucks

On Wednesday night in NBA action, the Rockets will hit the road to take on the Bucks in Milwaukee.

The 2021-22 NBA season is being threatened by COVID-19 right now, but the league is not folding yet. As of right now, Adam Silver is not looking to suspend league play. On Wednesday night, the Rockets will hit the road to take on the Bucks in Milwaukee in what could be a very entertaining game.

How to Watch Houston Rockets at Milwaukee Bucks Today:

Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Before tonight's game, the Rockets have opened up the year with a 10-21 record. They haven't been good, but they have not been a pushover either. Last time out, Houston ended up falling to the Bulls by a final score of 133-118.

On the other side of the court, the Bucks hold a 19-13 record entering this matchup. Milwaukee is starting to look once again like a legitimate NBA Finals contender in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks lost to the Cavaliers in their last matchup by a final score of 119-90.

This should be a very good game for fans to watch. The Rockets may not be a playoff contender, but they have pulled off some big upsets already this season. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top in this one.

