How to Watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves

    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Rockets are set to hit the road for a matchup against the Timberwolves in what will be the regular season opener for both teams.
    Author:

    On Wednesday night, one intriguing matchup to watch will be the Houston Rockets hitting the road to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

    How to Watch: Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves

    Game Date: Oct. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

    TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

    Live stream Rockets at Timberwolves on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Both of these teams are hoping to take the next step into playoff contention this season. While the Timberwolves are viewed as having a realistic chance, the Rockets aren't quite at the same level. 

    Following the James Harden trade last year, the Rockets went into a rebuild. However, they were able to select Jalen Green with the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft and believe that he will be the face of the franchise moving forward. 

    Houston also has great talent in Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr., John Wall and Eric Gordon that could keep them competitive this season.

    On the other side, the Timberwolves are hoping their "Big Three" of Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards can lead them back to the playoffs. Minnesota has been building the right way, and its roster looks good. If the Timberwolves play to their full potential, the postseason is a legitimate possibility.

    It will be interesting to see how these two teams look to begin the season. Tonight may not be huge in the grand scheme of the season, but these teams are both hungry to get off to a good start.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Apr 23, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Ivica Zubac #40 of the LA Clippers loses control of the ball as he shoots between John Wall #1 and Jae'Sean Tate #8 of the Houston Rockets during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves

    54 seconds ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Indoor Volleyball

    How to Watch Florida at Alabama

    54 seconds ago
    Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Purdue

    54 seconds ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch LSU vs. South Carolina

    54 seconds ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch NC State vs. North Carolina

    54 seconds ago
    USATSI_16943253
    MLS

    How to Watch Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas

    54 seconds ago
    New England Revolution
    MLS

    How to Watch New England Revolution vs. D.C. United

    30 minutes ago
    Boston Celtics Aaron Nesmith
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Knicks

    30 minutes ago
    Toronto Raptors Malachi Flynn
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Raptors

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy