How to Watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves

The Rockets are set to hit the road for a matchup against the Timberwolves in what will be the regular season opener for both teams.

On Wednesday night, one intriguing matchup to watch will be the Houston Rockets hitting the road to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

How to Watch: Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Date: Oct. 20, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Both of these teams are hoping to take the next step into playoff contention this season. While the Timberwolves are viewed as having a realistic chance, the Rockets aren't quite at the same level.

Following the James Harden trade last year, the Rockets went into a rebuild. However, they were able to select Jalen Green with the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft and believe that he will be the face of the franchise moving forward.

Houston also has great talent in Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr., John Wall and Eric Gordon that could keep them competitive this season.

On the other side, the Timberwolves are hoping their "Big Three" of Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards can lead them back to the playoffs. Minnesota has been building the right way, and its roster looks good. If the Timberwolves play to their full potential, the postseason is a legitimate possibility.

It will be interesting to see how these two teams look to begin the season. Tonight may not be huge in the grand scheme of the season, but these teams are both hungry to get off to a good start.

