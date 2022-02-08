How to Watch Rockets vs. Pelicans

The Houston Rockets take on the new look New Orleans Pelicans, who will be short-handed after trading for C.J. McCollum.

The Pelicans (21-32) started the season 1-12 and since then have gone 20-20, despite missing Zion Williamson. Now they are the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference with the potential to not only make the play-in tournament, but the playoffs outright with a borderline All-Star in their backcourt trading for C.J. McCollum.

How to Watch Houston Rockets at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Live Stream Houston Rockets at New Orleans Pelicans on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New Orleans took a swing trading for C.J. McCollum, breaking up the longtime backcourt for the Blazers and giving this team a chance to make the playoffs.

This season McCollum is averaging a six-year low in points as he has dealt with injuries and a lung issue. However, he brings big time scoring from the backcourt this season with 20.5 points, 4.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. Once he suits up for New Orleans, it could be very dangerous.

McCollum joins Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas and Deconte’ Graham in the starting lineup, along with rookie Herbert Jones. The team is going to have length, rebounding, shooting and playmaking from nearly every position even without the offensive engine in Williamson.

On the other side for the Rockets (15-38) they can steal a win here against a shorthanded New Orleans team.

The season series is tied 1-1 and with the lottery odds smoothed out, the Rockets don’t need to lose every game. They can come out swinging with rookie Jalen Green and leaders Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr and the rest of this young and talented roster.

Regional restrictions may apply.