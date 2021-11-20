How to Watch Rockets at Knicks

Skip to main content
    November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Houston Rockets at New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The struggling New York Knicks will have the chance to get back on track today as they host the rebuilding Houston Rockets.
    The Houston Rockets will head to New York on Saturday night to take on the Knicks. While both of these teams have struggled of late, the Knicks should have a good opportunity to pull out a victory.

    How to Watch Houston Rockets at New York Knicks:

    Date: November 20, 2021

    Time: 5:00p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass

    Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Rockets have worst record in NBA at 1-14, including 13-straight losses. At this point in the season, they’ve struggled to even stay competitive in most of their games.

    Houston’s net rating of -10.7 is by far the worst in the league, but they do have quite a few young prospects that have shown promise. While rookie Jalen Green has gotten off to a slow start, he’s been solid while averaging 14.4 points per game while shooting just 36.5% from the floor.

    The Knicks started the season strong but are just 4-6 in their last ten games, bringing them to 8-7. This puts them in the running for the Eastern Conference play-in tournament if the season were to end today.

    New York doesn’t have a player that scores 20 points per game, but does have five players that average at least 12. RJ Barrett has taken another step forward this season, producing 15.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest at age 21.

    The Knicks really need an easier game to build confidence, with the Rockets being a real opportunity to get back on track.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

