How to Watch Rockets at Thunder

On Wednesday, the Rockets go for four straight wins while the Thunder try to snap a six-game losing streak.

Not long ago, these two teams were division rivals duking it out for supremacy of the Western Conference. Now, their stars are gone, but both teams are building around promising prospects.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is looking like the real deal, as he leads the Thunder in points after coming over in the trade for Paul George. The Rockets' Jalen Green has shown promise in his rookie campaign after being drafted second overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. He will be out for a week dealing with a strained left hamstring.

How to Watch Houston Rockets at Oklahoma Thunder Today:

Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 10

Live stream the Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The biggest question facing the Rockets this season centers around their biggest name. John Wall wants to be in a starting role, but the team wants him playing off the bench. In the meantime, he continues to warm the bench while the team continues to pay his exorbitant contract.

All the while, the Rockets are in the midst of a three-game winning streak. Most recently they beat the Thunder convincingly 102-89 two days ago. The streak is even more impressive considering they have only four wins on the season. The Thunder will try to snap out of a six-game losing streak, so it might be welcoming news that the Rockets have not won on the road this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.