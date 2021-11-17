How to Watch Rockets at Thunder

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The rebuilding Rockets and Thunder meet on Wednesday night in a matchup featuring a ton of exciting, young talent.
    Author:

    It took seven games for the Thunder (5-8) to get their legs underneath them. The Rockets (1-13) are fully in rebuild mode and are going through their growing pains.

    How to Watch Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder today:

    Game Date: Nov. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

    Watch Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This game is all about showcasing the young talent and future of the NBA. The Rockets have the No. 2 overall pick from the 2021 NBA Draft, Jalen Green, who is having an up-and-down season, but there have been flashes of a great scorer.

    Green is averaging 13.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game on 36-27-78 splits. He has had great performances (30 points, 24 points and 23 points), showing his potential.

    Along with Green, the Rockets have a talented young big man in Alperen Şengün (9.4 points and 4.8 rebounds on 48-37-66 splits) in 19.3 minutes.

    The core of Green, Şengün, Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr. is an exciting group to watch.

    For the Thunder, Josh Giddey has integrated into the NBA seamlessly. The rookie is averaging 9.0 points, 6.2 assists and 6.6 rebounds on 37-35-61 splits. He has played so well with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort as a core perimeter group for the future.

    These two teams have a lot of awesome young talent with fresh voices on the bench making them two exciting teams to watch. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    florida state college basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Tulane at Florida State in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    timberwolves anthony edwards
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Timberwolves

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17171910
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets at Thunder

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Justin Smith (3) dribbles the ball against Princeton Tigers guard Jaelin Llewellyn (0) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch St. John's at Indiana in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Arkansas at Texas A&M in Women's College Volleyball

    2 minutes ago
    oklahoma state college basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch NC State at Oklahoma State Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Butler Bulldogs forward Myles Wilmoth (5) holds up his arms to celebrate Butler Bulldogs forward Bryce Nze (10) half-time buzzer half court shot Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis. Butler Bulldogs defeated the Troy Trojans, 70-59. Ncaa Basketball Ini 1113 Ncaa Men S Basketball Troy At Butler
    College Basketball

    Butler vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) dribbles as Memphis Grizzles guard De'Anthony Melton (0) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 4, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas running back Darius Bracy (2) runs the ball as Missouri Tigers defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) attempts the tackle during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Ball State vs. Central Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy