How to Watch Rockets at Thunder

The rebuilding Rockets and Thunder meet on Wednesday night in a matchup featuring a ton of exciting, young talent.

It took seven games for the Thunder (5-8) to get their legs underneath them. The Rockets (1-13) are fully in rebuild mode and are going through their growing pains.

How to Watch Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder today:

Game Date: Nov. 17, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

This game is all about showcasing the young talent and future of the NBA. The Rockets have the No. 2 overall pick from the 2021 NBA Draft, Jalen Green, who is having an up-and-down season, but there have been flashes of a great scorer.

Green is averaging 13.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game on 36-27-78 splits. He has had great performances (30 points, 24 points and 23 points), showing his potential.

Along with Green, the Rockets have a talented young big man in Alperen Şengün (9.4 points and 4.8 rebounds on 48-37-66 splits) in 19.3 minutes.

The core of Green, Şengün, Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr. is an exciting group to watch.

For the Thunder, Josh Giddey has integrated into the NBA seamlessly. The rookie is averaging 9.0 points, 6.2 assists and 6.6 rebounds on 37-35-61 splits. He has played so well with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort as a core perimeter group for the future.

These two teams have a lot of awesome young talent with fresh voices on the bench making them two exciting teams to watch.

