How to Watch Rockets vs. 76ers

The Rockets are struggling but the 76ers are riding high, winning four of their last five games.

The Rockets (10–27) are at the bottom of the Western Conference and will play Monday's game against the 76ers without Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood, who are suspended due to “poor behavior” stemming from halftime actions in Saturday's loss to the Nuggets.

How to Watch Houston Rockets at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 3, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA Sports Philadelphia

Last Thursday, the 76ers (19–16) got their first win against the Nets this season behind 34 points from Joel Embiid.

Monday marks the first game of the season between the Rockets and the 76ers, with the 76ers sweeping the season series last year.

The Rockets will be without Porter Jr. and Wood, with the team going 4–11 without Porter Jr. and 6–16 with him this season. They are 0–2 without Wood. It will be a challenge for the Rockets on the road without their top playmaker in Porter Jr. and top scorer in Wood.

The 76ers are starting to roll, winning four of their last five games behind strong defense and great play from Embiid.

In their last five games, the 76ers are giving up 101.6 points per game and Embiid is putting up 34.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 3.6 blocks. He has looked like an MVP candidate when healthy and the 76ers look like an Eastern Conference finals contender with him on the floor.

