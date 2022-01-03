How to Watch Rockets vs. 76ers

Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Houston Rockets at Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Rockets are struggling but the 76ers are riding high, winning four of their last five games.
    Author:

    The Rockets (10–27) are at the bottom of the Western Conference and will play Monday's game against the 76ers without Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood, who are suspended due to “poor behavior” stemming from halftime actions in Saturday's loss to the Nuggets.

    How to Watch Houston Rockets at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 3, 2022

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA Sports Philadelphia

    Live Stream Houston Rockets at Philadelphia 76ers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Last Thursday, the 76ers (19–16) got their first win against the Nets this season behind 34 points from Joel Embiid.

    Monday marks the first game of the season between the Rockets and the 76ers, with the 76ers sweeping the season series last year.

    The Rockets will be without Porter Jr. and Wood, with the team going 4–11 without Porter Jr. and 6–16 with him this season. They are 0–2 without Wood. It will be a challenge for the Rockets on the road without their top playmaker in Porter Jr. and top scorer in Wood.

    The 76ers are starting to roll, winning four of their last five games behind strong defense and great play from Embiid.

    In their last five games, the 76ers are giving up 101.6 points per game and Embiid is putting up 34.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 3.6 blocks. He has looked like an MVP candidate when healthy and the 76ers look like an Eastern Conference finals contender with him on the floor.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    3
    2022

    Houston Rockets at Philadelphia 76ers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 29, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates with left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Oilers at Rangers

    5 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) battle for ball control at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets vs. 76ers

    5 minutes ago
    hornets
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Wizards

    5 minutes ago
    Boston College Women's Hockey
    Women's College Hockey

    How to Watch Providence at Boston College in Women's College Hockey

    5 minutes ago
    purdue
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Purdue

    5 minutes ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) skates the puck against Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault (24) in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Philadelphia Flyers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    21 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with right wing Reilly Smith (19) his goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    21 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with center Logan Couture (39) after strong a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    San Jose Sharks vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    22 minutes ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) celebrates with defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) and left wing Brad Marchand (63) after scoring an overtime goal against the Buffalo Sabres at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    22 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy