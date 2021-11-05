How to Watch Rockets at Suns

The Suns look to move above .500 against a struggling Rockets team.

The Rockets (1-6) will go on the road on Thursday night to face the Suns (3-3) in a Western Conference battle.

How to Watch Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns Today:

Game Date: Nov. 4, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

This NBA season hasn't started off well for a rebuilding Houston team. The team's lone win was over fellow cellar-dweller Oklahoma City, and the franchise has now lost its last five games.

But Houston played the Lakers close on Tuesday, with rookie Jalen Green scoring 24 points on 60% shooting, while Christian Wood put up 26 points and 16 rebounds. The team moved rookie Alperen Sengun into the starting five for the first time and while Sengun's numbers don't jump out, the game showed why a Sengun and Wood front court could work.

As for Phoenix, the Suns started off 1-3, but a two-game winning streak has the franchise back to .500.

Devin Booker remains the team's top scorer, averaging 21.8 points per game. Phoenix continues to get strong play from Mikal Bridges, who is second on the team in scoring. Chris Paul is looking like Chris Paul by being a great facilitator. He is averaging 11.8 assists per game.

But the offense is ranked just 19th right now, with Booker struggling from deep and Jae Crowder and Cameron Johnson both shooting under 40%. Still, a game against Houston is the perfect thing to help cure some of those offensive woes.

