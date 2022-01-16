How to Watch Rockets vs. Kings

The Rockets and Kings battle it out in the Western Conference in a Pacific Division vs. Southwest Division game.

It has been a long and grueling season for the Rockets (12-32). They have lost four of their last six and have gone 2-6 since the New Year. They take on the Kings (18-27) for the second straight time at home, which saw the Kings win (126-114) in the first game. The Kings now go for their second win in a row as they try to climb out of last place in the Pacific Division.

How to Watch Houston Rockets at Sacramento Kings Today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

The Kings won the first game of the set behind 53 points between De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley Jr., who set the offense on fire.

Entering today the Rockets are in last place in both the Southwest Division and the Western Conference. The Kings are in last place in the Pacific Division.

The Kings have potential for the play-in game this season if they can get on a roll and win some games. The Rockets present that opportunity. As of right now, the Kings are in 10th place in the Western Conference, just in the play-in with New Orleans and Portland not far behind.

This season the Kings have the No. 13 offense (109.7 points per game) and the No. 28 defense (113.6 opponents points per game), putting them in a position to have to outgun teams nightly.

For the Rockets, they have been playing for a draft pick since they selected Jalen Green No. 2 overall in last year's draft.

They have the No. 16 offense (108.1 points per game) and the No. 30 defense (116.8 opponents points per game) this season, which was about as expected with a young and developing roster.

