How to Watch Rockets vs. Kings

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Rockets at Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rockets and Kings battle it out in the Western Conference in a Pacific Division vs. Southwest Division game.

It has been a long and grueling season for the Rockets (12-32). They have lost four of their last six and have gone 2-6 since the New Year. They take on the Kings (18-27) for the second straight time at home, which saw the Kings win (126-114) in the first game. The Kings now go for their second win in a row as they try to climb out of last place in the Pacific Division.

How to Watch Houston Rockets at Sacramento Kings Today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Live Stream Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Kings won the first game of the set behind 53 points between De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley Jr., who set the offense on fire.

Entering today the Rockets are in last place in both the Southwest Division and the Western Conference. The Kings are in last place in the Pacific Division.

The Kings have potential for the play-in game this season if they can get on a roll and win some games. The Rockets present that opportunity. As of right now, the Kings are in 10th place in the Western Conference, just in the play-in with New Orleans and Portland not far behind.

This season the Kings have the No. 13 offense (109.7 points per game) and the No. 28 defense (113.6 opponents points per game), putting them in a position to have to outgun teams nightly.

For the Rockets, they have been playing for a draft pick since they selected Jalen Green No. 2 overall in last year's draft.

They have the No. 16 offense (108.1 points per game) and the No. 30 defense (116.8 opponents points per game) this season, which was about as expected with a young and developing roster.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Houston Rockets at Sacramento Kings

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 1
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Rockets vs. Kings

just now
Jan 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) is defended by Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

just now
Jan 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) is defended by Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

just now
BASEBALL FANS
Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League

How to Watch Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League Finals: Criollos de Caguas at Indios de Mayagüez

just now
golf
PGA Tour

How to Watch Sony Open in Hawaii, Final Round

just now
imago0048043953h
Liga MX

How to Watch Pachuca vs. Guadalajara

15 minutes ago
USATSI_17500294
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Auburn at Texas A&M

1 hour ago
USATSI_15768053
College Wrestling

How to Watch Rutgers at Penn State

1 hour ago
maryland women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan at Maryland in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy